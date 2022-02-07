 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bolstering confidence: Boyceville HS champions division, runner-up overall

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad teams earned the team championship trophy in Division 2 at the 10th Annual UW-River Falls Border Battle Science Olympiad Invitational for only the third time since 2014, with Division 2 composed of schools with less than 950 students in grade 9-12.

The varsity team was led by gold medal winners Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo-Cross, Coombs and Becca Wyss in Detector Building, Libby Bygd, Ella Holden, and Ali Ruhnke in Experimental Design, Shiloh Wheeldon & Wyss in Forensics, Peter Wheeldon and Zach Kersten in Geocaching, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Kersten and Coombs in Trajectory, Wyss and Luke Becker in WIFI Lab, Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff, and Treylin Thorson in Gravity Vehicle (JV).

Silver medals were earned by Bygd and Ruhnke in both Forestry and Horticulture, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, Peter Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, and Thorson in Ping Pong Parachute (JV) and Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges (JV).

A bronze medal was earned by Abigail Bauer in WIFI Lab (JV).

Fourth place medals were earned by Becker and Kylie Luedtke in Astronomy, Shiloh Wheeldon and Bygd in Green Generation, Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in both Ornithology and Remote Sensing, Holden and Becker in Virology, Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching (JV), and Bauer and Tayler Drinkman in Rocks & Minerals (JV).

“UW-River Falls always does an outstanding job of hosting their invitational, and with the move to virtual this year their job was that much harder, and the tournament was a great experience for our students” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students did a wonderful job beating many strong teams and are working hard in preparation for regionals and state.”

Boyceville Science Olympiad will next be in action at the Marquette University High School Invitational on Saturday, February 12th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the 10th Annual UW-River Falls Science Olympiad Invitational

Rank

Team

Division

Team Score

1

Marquette University HS

1

126

2

Boyceville Varsity

2

145

3

Menomonie Varsity

1

203

4

Belleville

2

209

5

Medford Varsity

2

250

6

Eden Prairie (MN) Varsity

1

258

7

Baldwin-Woodville Varsity

2

331

8

Wausau West

1

342

9

Hudson Varsity

1

359

10

Legacy (Bismarck ND)

2

363

11

Bloomington Kennedy (MN)

1

407

12

East Ridge (MN)

1

407

13

Wayzata (MN) Varsity

1

417

14

Wayzata (MN) JV

1

437

15

Bloomington Jefferson (MN)

1

461

16

Menomonie JV

1

470

17

Lakeville South (MN)

1

477

18

Delano (MN) Varsity

2

485

19

Lincoln Southwest (NE)

1

498

20

Lakeville North (MN)

1

502

21

Bismarck (ND)

1

511

22

Faribault (MN)

2

548

23

Lakeland Union

2

592

24

Shell Lake

2

613

25

Denmark

2

622

26

Apple Valley (MN)

1

641

27

Elmwood

2

646

28

Blake School (MN) Varsity

2

657

29

Hudson JV

1

688

30

Waseca (MN) Varsity

2

691

31

Rochester Mayo (MN) Varsity

1

699

32

Eden Prairie (MN) JV-1

1

726

33

Spring Lake Park (MN)

1

778

34

Boyceville JV-1

2

779

35

Waseca (MN) JV

2

785

36

Delano (MN) JV-1

2

796

37

Delano (MN) JV-2

2

803

38

Minnetonka (MN)

1

818

39

Elk Mound Varsity

2

839

40

Medford JV

2

848

41

Rochester Mayo (MN) JV

1

857

42

St. Michael - Albertville (MN)

1

882

43

Blake School (MN) JV

2

901

44

Elk Mound JV

2

902

45

Rochester John Marshall (MN)

2

926

46

Baldwin-Woodville JV

2

947

47

Eden Prairie (MN) JV-2

1

948

48

Eden Prairie (MN) JV-3

1

949

49

Boyceville JV-2

2

991

