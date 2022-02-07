Bolstering confidence: Boyceville HS champions division, runner-up overall

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad teams earned the team championship trophy in Division 2 at the 10th Annual UW-River Falls Border Battle Science Olympiad Invitational for only the third time since 2014, with Division 2 composed of schools with less than 950 students in grade 9-12.
The varsity team was led by gold medal winners Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo-Cross, Coombs and Becca Wyss in Detector Building, Libby Bygd, Ella Holden, and Ali Ruhnke in Experimental Design, Shiloh Wheeldon & Wyss in Forensics, Peter Wheeldon and Zach Kersten in Geocaching, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Kersten and Coombs in Trajectory, Wyss and Luke Becker in WIFI Lab, Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff, and Treylin Thorson in Gravity Vehicle (JV).
Silver medals were earned by Bygd and Ruhnke in both Forestry and Horticulture, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, Peter Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, and Thorson in Ping Pong Parachute (JV) and Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges (JV).
A bronze medal was earned by Abigail Bauer in WIFI Lab (JV).
Fourth place medals were earned by Becker and Kylie Luedtke in Astronomy, Shiloh Wheeldon and Bygd in Green Generation, Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in both Ornithology and Remote Sensing, Holden and Becker in Virology, Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching (JV), and Bauer and Tayler Drinkman in Rocks & Minerals (JV).
“UW-River Falls always does an outstanding job of hosting their invitational, and with the move to virtual this year their job was that much harder, and the tournament was a great experience for our students” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students did a wonderful job beating many strong teams and are working hard in preparation for regionals and state.”
Boyceville Science Olympiad will next be in action at the Marquette University High School Invitational on Saturday, February 12th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.
Final Results of the 10th Annual UW-River Falls Science Olympiad Invitational
Rank
Team
Division
Team Score
1
Marquette University HS
1
126
2
Boyceville Varsity
2
145
3
Menomonie Varsity
1
203
4
Belleville
2
209
5
Medford Varsity
2
250
6
Eden Prairie (MN) Varsity
1
258
7
Baldwin-Woodville Varsity
2
331
8
Wausau West
1
342
9
Hudson Varsity
1
359
10
Legacy (Bismarck ND)
2
363
11
Bloomington Kennedy (MN)
1
407
12
East Ridge (MN)
1
407
13
Wayzata (MN) Varsity
1
417
14
Wayzata (MN) JV
1
437
15
Bloomington Jefferson (MN)
1
461
16
Menomonie JV
1
470
17
Lakeville South (MN)
1
477
18
Delano (MN) Varsity
2
485
19
Lincoln Southwest (NE)
1
498
20
Lakeville North (MN)
1
502
21
Bismarck (ND)
1
511
22
Faribault (MN)
2
548
23
Lakeland Union
2
592
24
Shell Lake
2
613
25
Denmark
2
622
26
Apple Valley (MN)
1
641
27
Elmwood
2
646
28
Blake School (MN) Varsity
2
657
29
Hudson JV
1
688
30
Waseca (MN) Varsity
2
691
31
Rochester Mayo (MN) Varsity
1
699
32
Eden Prairie (MN) JV-1
1
726
33
Spring Lake Park (MN)
1
778
34
Boyceville JV-1
2
779
35
Waseca (MN) JV
2
785
36
Delano (MN) JV-1
2
796
37
Delano (MN) JV-2
2
803
38
Minnetonka (MN)
1
818
39
Elk Mound Varsity
2
839
40
Medford JV
2
848
41
Rochester Mayo (MN) JV
1
857
42
St. Michael - Albertville (MN)
1
882
43
Blake School (MN) JV
2
901
44
Elk Mound JV
2
902
45
Rochester John Marshall (MN)
2
926
46
Baldwin-Woodville JV
2
947
47
Eden Prairie (MN) JV-2
1
948
48
Eden Prairie (MN) JV-3
1
949
49
Boyceville JV-2
2
991