Bolstering confidence: Boyceville HS champions division, runner-up overall

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad teams earned the team championship trophy in Division 2 at the 10th Annual UW-River Falls Border Battle Science Olympiad Invitational for only the third time since 2014, with Division 2 composed of schools with less than 950 students in grade 9-12.

The varsity team was led by gold medal winners Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo-Cross, Coombs and Becca Wyss in Detector Building, Libby Bygd, Ella Holden, and Ali Ruhnke in Experimental Design, Shiloh Wheeldon & Wyss in Forensics, Peter Wheeldon and Zach Kersten in Geocaching, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Kersten and Coombs in Trajectory, Wyss and Luke Becker in WIFI Lab, Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff, and Treylin Thorson in Gravity Vehicle (JV).

Silver medals were earned by Bygd and Ruhnke in both Forestry and Horticulture, Peter Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, Peter Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, and Thorson in Ping Pong Parachute (JV) and Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges (JV).

A bronze medal was earned by Abigail Bauer in WIFI Lab (JV).

Fourth place medals were earned by Becker and Kylie Luedtke in Astronomy, Shiloh Wheeldon and Bygd in Green Generation, Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in both Ornithology and Remote Sensing, Holden and Becker in Virology, Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching (JV), and Bauer and Tayler Drinkman in Rocks & Minerals (JV).

“UW-River Falls always does an outstanding job of hosting their invitational, and with the move to virtual this year their job was that much harder, and the tournament was a great experience for our students” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “Our students did a wonderful job beating many strong teams and are working hard in preparation for regionals and state.”

Boyceville Science Olympiad will next be in action at the Marquette University High School Invitational on Saturday, February 12th. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the 10th Annual UW-River Falls Science Olympiad Invitational

Rank Team Division Team Score 1 Marquette University HS 1 126 2 Boyceville Varsity 2 145 3 Menomonie Varsity 1 203 4 Belleville 2 209 5 Medford Varsity 2 250 6 Eden Prairie (MN) Varsity 1 258 7 Baldwin-Woodville Varsity 2 331 8 Wausau West 1 342 9 Hudson Varsity 1 359 10 Legacy (Bismarck ND) 2 363 11 Bloomington Kennedy (MN) 1 407 12 East Ridge (MN) 1 407 13 Wayzata (MN) Varsity 1 417 14 Wayzata (MN) JV 1 437 15 Bloomington Jefferson (MN) 1 461 16 Menomonie JV 1 470 17 Lakeville South (MN) 1 477 18 Delano (MN) Varsity 2 485 19 Lincoln Southwest (NE) 1 498 20 Lakeville North (MN) 1 502 21 Bismarck (ND) 1 511 22 Faribault (MN) 2 548 23 Lakeland Union 2 592 24 Shell Lake 2 613 25 Denmark 2 622 26 Apple Valley (MN) 1 641 27 Elmwood 2 646 28 Blake School (MN) Varsity 2 657 29 Hudson JV 1 688 30 Waseca (MN) Varsity 2 691 31 Rochester Mayo (MN) Varsity 1 699 32 Eden Prairie (MN) JV-1 1 726 33 Spring Lake Park (MN) 1 778 34 Boyceville JV-1 2 779 35 Waseca (MN) JV 2 785 36 Delano (MN) JV-1 2 796 37 Delano (MN) JV-2 2 803 38 Minnetonka (MN) 1 818 39 Elk Mound Varsity 2 839 40 Medford JV 2 848 41 Rochester Mayo (MN) JV 1 857 42 St. Michael - Albertville (MN) 1 882 43 Blake School (MN) JV 2 901 44 Elk Mound JV 2 902 45 Rochester John Marshall (MN) 2 926 46 Baldwin-Woodville JV 2 947 47 Eden Prairie (MN) JV-2 1 948 48 Eden Prairie (MN) JV-3 1 949 49 Boyceville JV-2 2 991

