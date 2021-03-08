Bonus turkey harvest authorizations go on sale on March 15

The DNR recommends that turkey hunters interested in purchasing a Conservation Patron license do so before March 15 to make the bonus harvest authorization process as quick and easy as possible.

After zone-specific sales, all remaining turkey harvest authorizations for all zones will be available for purchase Saturday, March 20 at 10 a.m. Hunters who missed the spring turkey drawing deadline last December or who want additional harvest authorizations can purchase bonus authorizations beginning March 15.

In total, 101,291 bonus turkey harvest authorizations are available across turkey zones 1-5 and 7 for the 2021 spring season. No bonus harvest authorizations are available for zone 6 as all available permits were issued via the spring drawing. Hunters are encouraged to check the turkey zone map and the spring turkey bonus harvest authorization availability to see if harvest authorizations are available for the period and turkey zone they wish to hunt.

All spring turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, a 2021 wild turkey stamp and a valid turkey harvest authorization. If not already done, hunters will be required to purchase the spring turkey license and stamp authorization when purchasing a bonus harvest authorization.

Spring Turkey Season