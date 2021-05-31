Boyceville High School recognizes class of 2021 with scholarships, academic awards

The Boyceville High School Class of 2021 had their in-person Awards and Scholarship Program this year. Twenty-six students received recognition for their academic and volunteer efforts this year.
The program was started with a welcome address from Principal Mr. Tyler Moy. The awards program began with Ms. Karlene Berry, Boyceville High School Counselor, acknowledging student achievement and commitment to academic excellence. She also thanked the numerous local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and private families for their continued economic scholarship support.
Typically, presenters from over a dozen Scholarship groups would have come into Awards Night and presented the awards personally to the students. With this year’s program impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, an in-person presentation was not possible. The community presenters were always a wonderful part of the Awards program and this year they were greatly missed, however they were acknowledged for their extra coordinating and communication efforts to make the program possible.
Local Scholarship groups contributed over $33,000 in Scholarships and Awards. The State of Wisconsin recognized academic excellence with two scholarships totaling over $15,000. Continuing and renewable scholarships at the university level were awarded for an impressive $632,000.00. The Class of 2021 has earned over $680,000, towards their upcoming educational endeavors.
Congratulations to the outstanding students of the Class of 2021!
Recipient
Scholarship or Award Received
Jensine Boesl
Dunn Saint Croix Conference Scholar Athlete Award
Boyceville Area SnoJammers Scholarship
Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
AnnMarie Foundation Scholarship
Triston Bowell
United States Department of Labor Safety Certification
Nathaniel Chich
United States Military Enlistment Recognition – Air Force
Samuel Chich
United States Military Enlistment Recognition – Air Force
Boyceville High School Honors Graduate
Hunter Chovan
Boyceville Area SnoJammers Scholarship
Nathan Corr
Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award
Jonathon Dinsmore
Universal Technical Institute Corporate Scholarship
Grace Edlin
Mayo Clinic Health System – Health Career Scholarship
Stewart Skrove Science Award
Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award
Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Faith Harnisch
Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award
Brendan Hazelton
Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Brady Helland
Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship
Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award
Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship
Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship
Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award
Kaylee Hessler
University of Wisconsin River Falls Falcons Soar Academic Award
Boyceville Area SnoJammers Scholarship
William and Leona Amundson Memorial Academic Scholarship
Trevor Hollister
Boyceville High School Honors Graduate
Tretten Joles
Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship
Class of 2021 Valedictorian
Alexia Kaiser
Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship
Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award
Chrissa Kersten
University of Wisconsin River Falls Falcons Soar Academic Award
WIAA Scholar Athlete Award
American Legion Post 314 Distinguished Leadership Award
Mya Lagerstrom
University of Wisconsin River Falls Falcons Soar Academic Award
Chesney Leslie
University of Wisconsin Madison – FASTrack Scholarship
Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Ava Olson
University of Minnesota Dept. of Animal Science—Canfield Award
Megan Olson
Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship
Dunn County Dairy Promotion and David Schaefer Memorial Award
University of Saint Thomas Academic Award
Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship
Alexander Ressler
The State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Award
Walker Retz
Menomonie Optimist Club Scholarship
University of Saint Thomas Board of Trustees Scholarship
Connor Sempf
Dunn Saint Croix Conference Scholar Athlete Award
Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate
Nathan Stuart
United States Military Enlistment Recognition – Navy
Veronica Turner
Synergy Cooperative Scholarship