Boyceville High School recognizes class of 2021 with scholarships, academic awards

The Boyceville High School Class of 2021 had their in-person Awards and Scholarship Program this year. Twenty-six students received recognition for their academic and volunteer efforts this year.

The program was started with a welcome address from Principal Mr. Tyler Moy. The awards program began with Ms. Karlene Berry, Boyceville High School Counselor, acknowledging student achievement and commitment to academic excellence. She also thanked the numerous local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and private families for their continued economic scholarship support.

Typically, presenters from over a dozen Scholarship groups would have come into Awards Night and presented the awards personally to the students. With this year’s program impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, an in-person presentation was not possible. The community presenters were always a wonderful part of the Awards program and this year they were greatly missed, however they were acknowledged for their extra coordinating and communication efforts to make the program possible.