Boyceville High School recognizes class of 2021 with scholarships, academic awards
The Boyceville High School Class of 2021 had their in-person Awards and Scholarship Program this year. Twenty-six students received recognition for their academic and volunteer efforts this year.

The program was started with a welcome address from Principal Mr. Tyler Moy. The awards program began with Ms. Karlene Berry, Boyceville High School Counselor, acknowledging student achievement and commitment to academic excellence. She also thanked the numerous local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and private families for their continued economic scholarship support.

Typically, presenters from over a dozen Scholarship groups would have come into Awards Night and presented the awards personally to the students. With this year’s program impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, an in-person presentation was not possible. The community presenters were always a wonderful part of the Awards program and this year they were greatly missed, however they were acknowledged for their extra coordinating and communication efforts to make the program possible.

Local Scholarship groups contributed over $33,000 in Scholarships and Awards. The State of Wisconsin recognized academic excellence with two scholarships totaling over $15,000. Continuing and renewable scholarships at the university level were awarded for an impressive $632,000.00. The Class of 2021 has earned over $680,000, towards their upcoming educational endeavors.

Congratulations to the outstanding students of the Class of 2021!

Recipient

Scholarship or Award Received

Jensine Boesl

Dunn Saint Croix Conference Scholar Athlete Award

Boyceville Area SnoJammers Scholarship

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

AnnMarie Foundation Scholarship

Triston Bowell

United States Department of Labor Safety Certification

Nathaniel Chich

United States Military Enlistment Recognition – Air Force

Samuel Chich

United States Military Enlistment Recognition – Air Force

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Hunter Chovan

Boyceville Area SnoJammers Scholarship

Nathan Corr

Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award

Jonathon Dinsmore

Universal Technical Institute Corporate Scholarship

Grace Edlin

Mayo Clinic Health System – Health Career Scholarship

Stewart Skrove Science Award

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Faith Harnisch

Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award

Brendan Hazelton

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Brady Helland

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship

Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award

Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship

Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award

Kaylee Hessler

University of Wisconsin River Falls Falcons Soar Academic Award

Boyceville Area SnoJammers Scholarship

William and Leona Amundson Memorial Academic Scholarship

Trevor Hollister

Boyceville High School Honors Graduate

Tretten Joles

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship

Class of 2021 Valedictorian

Alexia Kaiser

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award

Chrissa Kersten

University of Wisconsin River Falls Falcons Soar Academic Award

WIAA Scholar Athlete Award

American Legion Post 314 Distinguished Leadership Award

Mya Lagerstrom

University of Wisconsin River Falls Falcons Soar Academic Award

Chesney Leslie

University of Wisconsin Madison – FASTrack Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Ava Olson

University of Minnesota Dept. of Animal Science—Canfield Award

Megan Olson

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship

Dunn County Dairy Promotion and David Schaefer Memorial Award

University of Saint Thomas Academic Award

Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship

Alexander Ressler

The State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Award

Walker Retz

Menomonie Optimist Club Scholarship

University of Saint Thomas Board of Trustees Scholarship

Connor Sempf

Dunn Saint Croix Conference Scholar Athlete Award

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

Nathan Stuart

United States Military Enlistment Recognition – Navy

Veronica Turner

Synergy Cooperative Scholarship

Jocelyn Wilson

Boyceville Lions Club Scholarship

Boyceville Area SnoJammers Scholarship

Iowa State University Human Sciences Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Graduate

