Boyceville HS and MS Science Olympiad each earn 11 medals at Badger Invite

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Badger Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 10th out of 62 teams and the MS team finishing 15th.
Boyceville High School earned a tournament championship in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf). Silver medals were earned in Wright Stuff (Nathan Corr, Brady Helland), Mystery Build (Elijah Farrell, Logan Windsor), Gravity Vehicle (Brady Helland, Nathan Corr), and Boomilever (Madison Andrews, Lakota Brown). A fourth-place medal was earned in Virtual Geocaching (Nathan Corr, Connor Sempf). Fifth place medals were earned in Digital Structures (Connor Sempf, Nathan Corr), Forensics (Shiloh Wheeldon, Elliona Staves), and Gravity Vehicle (Oscar Wyss, Hunter Chovan). A sixth-place medal was earned in Horticulture (Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke). A seventh-place medal was earned in Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke).
Boyceville Middle School earned tournament champion gold medals in Boomilever (Parker Coombs, Caden Wold), Elastic Launch Glider (William Engel, Chelsi Holden), and Horticulture (Emily Fetzer, Delaney Olson). Silver medals were earned by Karen Schaff and Emma Hicks-Knowles in Boomilever. Bronze medals were earned in Game On (Becca Wyss, Zach Kersten), Mousetrap Vehicle (William Engel, Zoey Hellendrung), Mystery Build (Caden Wold, Parker Coombs), and Road Scholar (Zach Kersten, Peter Wheeldon). A fifth-place medal was earned in Experimental Design by Delaney Olson, Zoey Hellendrung, and Chelsi Holden. Eighth place medals were earned by Peter Wheeldon and Parker Coombs in Mission Possible and Samantha Stoveren and Ashlyn Sorensen in Boomilever.
“Our students are doing an outstanding job of working on improving all of their events to improve the team score,” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “It is great to see the students working this hard. I am really proud of all of their hard work as we continue through this very different season.”
Boyceville Middle and High School will next be in action virtually at the Menomonie Invitational on March 13, followed by the Marquette Invitational on March 20. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi and Steve Duerst.
