Boyceville HS and MS Science Olympiad each earn 11 medals at Badger Invite
Boyceville HS and MS Science Olympiad each earn 11 medals at Badger Invite

Horticulture first

Bulldog Middle Schoolers, Emily Fetzer and Delaney Olson, are competing in the Horticulture event. The duo earned 1st place for their efforts. 

 Contributed photo

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Badger Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 10th out of 62 teams and the MS team finishing 15th.

Boyceville High School earned a tournament championship in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf). Silver medals were earned in Wright Stuff (Nathan Corr, Brady Helland), Mystery Build (Elijah Farrell, Logan Windsor), Gravity Vehicle (Brady Helland, Nathan Corr), and Boomilever (Madison Andrews, Lakota Brown). A fourth-place medal was earned in Virtual Geocaching (Nathan Corr, Connor Sempf). Fifth place medals were earned in Digital Structures (Connor Sempf, Nathan Corr), Forensics (Shiloh Wheeldon, Elliona Staves), and Gravity Vehicle (Oscar Wyss, Hunter Chovan). A sixth-place medal was earned in Horticulture (Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke). A seventh-place medal was earned in Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke).

Boyceville Middle School earned tournament champion gold medals in Boomilever (Parker Coombs, Caden Wold), Elastic Launch Glider (William Engel, Chelsi Holden), and Horticulture (Emily Fetzer, Delaney Olson). Silver medals were earned by Karen Schaff and Emma Hicks-Knowles in Boomilever. Bronze medals were earned in Game On (Becca Wyss, Zach Kersten), Mousetrap Vehicle (William Engel, Zoey Hellendrung), Mystery Build (Caden Wold, Parker Coombs), and Road Scholar (Zach Kersten, Peter Wheeldon). A fifth-place medal was earned in Experimental Design by Delaney Olson, Zoey Hellendrung, and Chelsi Holden. Eighth place medals were earned by Peter Wheeldon and Parker Coombs in Mission Possible and Samantha Stoveren and Ashlyn Sorensen in Boomilever.

“Our students are doing an outstanding job of working on improving all of their events to improve the team score,” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “It is great to see the students working this hard. I am really proud of all of their hard work as we continue through this very different season.”

Boyceville Middle and High School will next be in action virtually at the Menomonie Invitational on March 13, followed by the Marquette Invitational on March 20. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the Badger Invitational

HS Division

Rank

Team

Score

1

Marquette University (WI) Gold

58

2

Menomonie (WI) Maroon

73

3

Madison West (WI) Molecular

171

4

Lake Forest Academy (IL)

197

5

Vernon Hills (IL) Blue

215

6

Madison West (WI) Nuclear

222

7

Belleville (WI) Platinum

241

8

Madison West (WI) Atomic

265

9

Marquette University (WI) Cobalt

278

10

Boyceville (WI) Varsity Purple

352

11

Rochester Mayo (MN)

389

12

Racine Prairie (WI) A

418

13

Madison West (WI) Material

428

14

Legacy (ND) Black

439

15

Medford (WI) Red

483

16

Slinger (WI) Uno

483

17

Bismarck (ND)

488

18

Menomonie (WI) White

532

19

Eagan (MN)

557

20

Lakeland Union (WI)

573

21

Brookings (SD)

616

22

Marquette University (WI) Copper

663

23

Madison West (WI) Copper

690

24

Rockford Christian (IL)

690

25

Vernon Hills (IL) White

700

26

Evansville (WI)

719

27

Wausau West (WI)

735

28

Springfield (OH) Blue

744

29

St. Anthony’s (NY)

755

30

Fulton Science Academy (GA) 1

757

31

Pewaukee (WI)

770

32

Belleville (WI) Gold

777

33

Madison La Follette (WI)

785

34

Platteville (WI)

825

35

Goshen (NY)

827

36

Cambridge (WI)

832

37

The College Prep School (CA)

834

38

Vernon Hills (IL) Silver

855

39

Marquette University (WI) Silver

874

40

Legacy (ND) Gold

879

41

Racine Prairie (WI) B

880

42

L’Anse Creuse (MI)

918

43

Calumet (MI) Grey

926

44

West Bend (WI)

930

45

Tappan Zee (NY) A

1028

46

Menomonie (WI) Gold

1031

47

Rockford Christian (IL) Royal

1045

48

Denmark (WI) Varsity

1066

49

Medford (WI) White

1069

50

Madison Memorial (WI)

1075

51

Sheboygan North (WI)

1089

52

Springfield (OH) White

1093

53

Fulton Science Academy (GA) 2

1130

54

Slinger (WI) Due

1130

55

Boyceville (WI) JV

1180

56

Medford (WI) Black

1202

57

Mount Horeb (WI)

1279

58

Denmark (WI) JV

1353

59

Calumet (MI) Blue

1380

60

Lake Central (IN) B

1449

61

Lake Central (IN) Gold

1449

62

Tappan Zee (NY) B

1449

MS Division

Rank

Team

Score

1

Daniel Wright (IL) Green

47

2

Madison Hamilton (WI) Nuclear

132

3

Daniel Wright (IL) White

133

4

Hawthorn North (IL) Gold

230

5

Kennedy (CA) Sapphire

234

6

Kennedy (CA) Amber

270

7

Kennedy (CA) Diamond

288

8

Alexander G. Bell (IL)

337

9

Madison Hamilton (WI) Molecular

340

10

Madison Eagle (WI) Varsity

371

11

Hawthorn North (IL) Blue

381

12

Science & Arts Academy (IL) A

386

13

Madison Hamilton (WI) Atomic

393

14

Harmony School (TX)

407

15

Boyceville (WI) Varsity Purple

449

16

Hudson (WI) Blue

464

17

Mount View (MD) A

472

18

Madison Hamilton (WI) Compound

530

19

Hawthorn South (IL)

588

20

Science & Arts Academy (IL) JV Blue

588

21

Kennedy (CA) Cyan

594

22

Hawthorn North (IL) Eagle

621

23

JR Fugett (PA)

652

24

U of Chicago Lab (IL)

653

25

Rockford Christian (IL)

660

26

Science & Arts Academy (IL) JV Green

665

27

Hudson (WI) White

686

28

Bedford (CT)

697

29

Wachter (ND) Jedi

708

30

Waunakee (WI)

737

31

Magsig (OH) JV

754

32

Magsig (OH) Gold

760

33

Autrey Mills (GA) A

761

34

Conrad School of Science (DE)

780

35

Platteville (WI) A

786

36

Wachter (ND) Sith

810

37

CJH (NY) MS

814

38

Coleytown (CT)

849

39

Madison Eagle (WI) JV

861

40

Mount View (MD) B

862

41

Autrey Mills (GA) B

884

42

Rockford Christian (IL) JV-1

914

43

Hawthorn South (IL) JV

937

44

Mount View (MD) C

962

45

Hawthorn North (IL) JV4

991

46

Rockford Lutheran (IL)

1003

47

Platteville (WI) B

1006

48

Ballenger Creek (MD)

1043

49

Cambridge NIkolay (WI)

1064

50

Boyceville (WI) JV-Blue

1073

51

Shorewood (WI) Intermediate

1082

52

Rockford Christian (IL) JV-2

1138

53

Boyceville (WI) JV-Red

1183

54

Washington (MI) Blue

1198

55

Harmony School (TX) JV

1260

56

Washington (MI) Gray

1262

57

Kennedy (CA) Jade

1277

