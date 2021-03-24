Boyceville HS finishes 3rd, MS wins tournament at Marquette

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Marquette (WI) Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 3rd overall and the MS team winning the MS Satellite Tournament.

Boyceville High School’s varsity team earned medals in 16 out of 30 events, with tournament championship gold medals being earned in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf), Gravity Vehicle (Helland, Nathan Corr), Ping Pong Parachute (Corr, Grace Edlin), Robot Tour (Corr, Greg Moore-Kamuti), and Wright Stuff (Corr, Helland). Silver medals were earned in Horticulture (Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke), Helicopters (Corr, Helland), and Water Quality (Shiloh Wheeldon, Corr). Bronze medals were earned in Astronomy (Helland, Luke Becker), Detector Building (Corr, Sempf), Forensics (Corr, Shiloh Wheeldon), Machines (Moore-Kamuti, Helland), and Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Bygd, Ruhnke). Fourth place medals were earned in Solar Power (Luke Becker, Moore-Kamuti) and Virtual Geocaching (Sempf, Corr). A fifth-place medal was earned in Experimental Design (Ella Holden, Bygd, Ruhnke).

Boyceville Middle School’s varsity team earned gold medals in 22 of the 30 events, scoring a near school-record 24 points. Boyceville Middle School earned individual medals in all 30 events, with the JV-Blue team earning medals in four events and the JV-Red team also earning medals in four events.