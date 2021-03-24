 Skip to main content
Boyceville HS finishes 3rd, MS wins tournament at Marquette
The elastic launch glider event has competitors build a lightweight glider and use a rubber band to launch it. The team that gets their aircraft to fly for the longest time is the winner. Bulldog 7th graders Will Engel is preparing to release the plane, while partner Levi Becker is helping with the angle of the launch.

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Marquette (WI) Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 3rd overall and the MS team winning the MS Satellite Tournament.

Boyceville High School’s varsity team earned medals in 16 out of 30 events, with tournament championship gold medals being earned in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf), Gravity Vehicle (Helland, Nathan Corr), Ping Pong Parachute (Corr, Grace Edlin), Robot Tour (Corr, Greg Moore-Kamuti), and Wright Stuff (Corr, Helland). Silver medals were earned in Horticulture (Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke), Helicopters (Corr, Helland), and Water Quality (Shiloh Wheeldon, Corr). Bronze medals were earned in Astronomy (Helland, Luke Becker), Detector Building (Corr, Sempf), Forensics (Corr, Shiloh Wheeldon), Machines (Moore-Kamuti, Helland), and Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Bygd, Ruhnke). Fourth place medals were earned in Solar Power (Luke Becker, Moore-Kamuti) and Virtual Geocaching (Sempf, Corr). A fifth-place medal was earned in Experimental Design (Ella Holden, Bygd, Ruhnke).

The event, Experimental Design, asks students to design an experiment, run it and write a lab report for it. Middle schoolers Chelsi Holden, Delanie Olson and Zoey Hellendrung are about to begin the activity.

Boyceville Middle School’s varsity team earned gold medals in 22 of the 30 events, scoring a near school-record 24 points. Boyceville Middle School earned individual medals in all 30 events, with the JV-Blue team earning medals in four events and the JV-Red team also earning medals in four events.

Boyceville junior, Greg Moore and Brady Helland are shown doing the calculations for the event Machines. Competitors are asked to use principles of physics to answer various questions related to simple and compound machines.

“I am really proud of all of the hard work the kids have been putting forth during this challenging stretch of tournaments,” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “I have no doubt that all of this hard work will prepare the students well for the state tournament.”

Boyceville High School and Boyceville Middle School will compete at the state tournament on April 17. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi and Steve Duerst.

