Boyceville HS & MS win respective Division 3 championships at Large Boyceville Invitational

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday, finishing in 12th overall out of 85 different schools (164 teams) while the Middle School team finished 8th overall out of 53 different schools (116 teams). The tournament was run as a virtual Satellite Invitational with representatives from 26 different states participating.
Boyceville's varsity team was the champion of Division 3 and earned medals in 20 of 28 total events. Individual event gold medals were earned by sophomores Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo Cross, Coombs and sophomore Becca Wyss in Detector Building, seniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics, sophomores Zach Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Geocaching, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Kersten and Coombs in Trajectory, senior Luke Becker and Wyss in WIFI Lab, Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff, and seniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges.
Silver medals were earned by Kersten, P. Wheeldon, and Wyss in Codebusters, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, P. Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, and sophomores Kylie Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Ornithology.
Bronze medals were earned by seniors Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke, and Ella Holden in Experimental Design, Bygd and Ruhnke in Horticulture, and sophomore Treylin Thorson in Ping Pong Parachute.
Fourth place medals were earned by L. Becker and Luedtke in Astronomy and E. Holden and L. Becker in Virology.
Fifth place medals were earned by Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Remote Sensing and Thorson in Gravity Vehicle.
Sixth place medals were earned by S. Wheeldon and Staves in Disease Detectives and S. Wheeldon and L. Becker in Dynamic Planet.
The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 3 at their home invite, earning medals in 25 out of 28 events, setting a new school record. Tournament champion gold medals were earned by ninth grader Lauren Becker and eighth grader Anna Hafermann in Bio-Process Lab, eighth graders Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden in Bridges, L. Becker and ninth grader Delaney Olson in Disease Detectives, ninth grader Levi Becker and eighth grader William Engel in Electric Wright Stuff, eighth grader Samantha Stoveren, Hellendrung, and C. Holden in Experimental Design, S. Stoveren and C. Holden in Forestry, eighth graders Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching, ninth grader Emily Fetzer and Olson in Horticulture, Hellendrung and Engel in Mousetrap Vehicle, S. Stoveren and sixth grader John Stoveren in Ping Pong Parachute, Hafermann and West in Road Scholar, Levi Becker & Schaff in Sounds of Music, C. Holden and Engel in Storm the Castle, Fetzer and Olson in Write It, Do It, and eighth grader Aiden Brown in both Bridges and Electric Wright Stuff.
Silver medals were earned by Schaff, Hafermann, and West in Codebusters, Fetzer and Olson in Crimebusters, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Robo Cross, C. Holden and Hellendrung in Virology, eighth graders Lexi Cole and Cianna Miller in Bridges, and seventh grader Eleanor Farrell in Geocaching.
Bronze medals were earned by Lauren Becker and Fetzer in Anatomy and Schaff and Levi Becker in Crave the Wave.
Fourth place medals were earned by Hellendrung and C. Holden in Green Generation, Lauren Becker and Engel in both Meteorology and Rocks & Minerals, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Mission Possible, seventh grader Sawyer Garbe and S. Stoveren in Ornithology, seventh graders Brady Rasmussen and Liam Moore-Girard in Bridges, and seventh grader Devon Lee in both Mousetrap Vehicle and Electric Wright Stuff.
Fifth place medals were earned by sixth graders Arnold Sudbrink and Eli Cole in Bridges.
The Boyceville Science Olympiad program would like to thank all of the participating teams and coaches, the custodial staff, the teachers/staff/faculty of the Boyceville Community School District, and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.
Final High School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)
Rank
Team
Score
1
Marquette University HS (WI)
123
2
Glen A. Wilson (CA)
216
3
Bothell (WA)
289
4
Palo Alto (CA)
294
5
Adlai E. Stevenson (IL)
329
6
Arcadia (CA)
330
7
Tesla STEM (WA)
334
8
South Forsyth (GA)
380
9
Menomonie (WI)
401
10
Portola (CA)
412
11
Syosset (NY)
445
12
Boyceville (WI)
475
13
Brooklyn Technical (NY)
491
14
New Trier (IL)
494
15
Wayzata (MN)
503
16
Munster (IN)
566
17
Orlando Science (FL)
580
18
The Westminster School (GA)
602
19
Milpitas (CA)
604
20
Mounds View (MN)
606
21
Belleville (WI)
628
22
Middlesex Academy (NJ)
632
23
Walton (GA)
638
24
Irvington (CA)
654
25
Brookwood (GA)
656
26
East Lansing (MI)
659
27
University (CA)
674
28
WT Woodson (VA)
675
29
Hillsborough (NJ)
695
30
Fairfax (VA)
710
31
Eden Prairie (MN)
715
32
Mount Vernon (IA)
715
33
Holt (MI)
717
34
Chaminade (NY)
724
35
Westlake (OH)
728
36
Medford (WI)
754
37
Hudson (WI)
797
38
Woodbury (MN)
814
39
Scarsdale (NY)
820
40
Early College at Guilford (NC)
833
41
Wausau West (WI)
841
42
Cumberland Valley (PA)
851
43
Baldwin-Woodville (WI)
872
44
Oakton (VA)
912
45
Fulton Science Academy (GA)
922
46
Lambert (GA)
937
47
Westfield (VA)
943
48
Amherst Regional (MA)
1003
49
Camas (WA)
1032
50
Roy C. Ketcham (NY)
1033
51
Homeschool Science Colorado (CO)
1058
52
Santa Teresa (CA)
1066
53
Marshfield (WI)
1074
54
El Dorado (CA)
1099
55
Delano (MN)
1104
56
FCS Innovation Academy (GA)
1109
57
Staples (CT)
1119
58
Lincoln SFP (NE)
1128
59
Faribault (MN)
1131
60
East Ridge (MN)
1164
61
Cambridge (WI)
1181
62
Lakeland Union (WI)
1204
63
River City Science Academy (FL)
1243
64
West Bend West (WI)
1275
65
Kohler (WI)
1303
66
Silvercreek (CA)
1311
67
Elmwood (WI)
1320
68
Fox Homeschoolers (IL)
1354
69
Evansville (WI)
1362
70
The College Preparatory School (CA)
1378
71
Eastview (MN)
1413
72
River Ridge (GA)
1421
73
Rochester Mayo (MN)
1482
74
Shell Lake (WI)
1548
75
Solon (OH)
1572
76
Novi (MI)
1618
77
Lakeville North (MN)
1649
78
Cerritos (CA)
1660
79
St. Michael-Albertville (MN)
1677
80
Rochester John Marshall (MN)
1714
81
Westfield Area (WI)
1775
82
Sparta (WI)
1783
83
Oregon (WI)
1830
84
Cadott (WI)
1875
85
Hudson (OH)
1892
Final Middle School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)
Rank
Team
Score
1
Beckendorff (TX)
106
2
Longfellow (VA)
167
3
Timberline (WA)
176
4
Daniel Wright (IL)
182
5
Solon (OH)
203
6
Miller (CA)
225
7
Dodgen (GA)
256
8
Boyceville (WI)
298
9
Kennedy (CA)
332
10
Menomonie (WI)
344
11
Skyridge (WA)
369
12
Chaboya (CA)
376
13
Science & Arts Academy (IL)
388
14
Hudson (WI)
432
15
Piedmont IB (NC)
437
16
Glasgow (LA)
456
17
Fulton Science Academy (GA)
467
18
Westlake LBMS (OH)
502
19
Pembroke Hill (MO)
522
20
Garvey Intermediate (CA)
523
21
Sparta Innovations STEM (WI)
558
22
Archimedean Middle (FL)
579
23
Madison Eagle (WI)
582
24
Madison Hamilton (WI)
589
25
Chippewa (MN)
591
26
Clague (MI)
602
27
River City (FL)
605
28
Christensen (CA)
644
29
Hillside (MI)
661
30
Meyzeek (KY)
674
31
St. Thomas Aquinas (KS)
676
32
Mount Vernon (IA)
679
33
Wilbur Wright (IN)
712
34
Orlando Science (FL)
749
35
Magsig (OH)
794
36
Chapin School (NJ)
815
37
Haycock (VA)
816
38
Wachter (ND)
824
39
Mill Creek (KS)
873
40
Fox Homeschoolers (IL)
884
41
Homeschool Science Colorado (CO)
889
42
Black Hawk (MN)
952
43
New Richmond (WI)
976
44
Janesville (IA)
1009
45
Medford (WI)
1015
46
Alexander Graham Bell (IL)
1040
47
Elmwood (WI)
1044
48
Osceola Science (FL)
1080
49
Community School of Naples (FL)
1126
50
St. Michael-Albertville (MN)
1132
51
J. Michael Lunsford (VA)
1219
52
Fairmont Private - Anaheim Hills (CA)
1223
53
Cadott (WI)
1224