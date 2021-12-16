Boyceville HS & MS win respective Division 3 championships at Large Boyceville Invitational

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday, finishing in 12th overall out of 85 different schools (164 teams) while the Middle School team finished 8th overall out of 53 different schools (116 teams). The tournament was run as a virtual Satellite Invitational with representatives from 26 different states participating.

Boyceville's varsity team was the champion of Division 3 and earned medals in 20 of 28 total events. Individual event gold medals were earned by sophomores Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo Cross, Coombs and sophomore Becca Wyss in Detector Building, seniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics, sophomores Zach Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Geocaching, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Kersten and Coombs in Trajectory, senior Luke Becker and Wyss in WIFI Lab, Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff, and seniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges.

Silver medals were earned by Kersten, P. Wheeldon, and Wyss in Codebusters, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, P. Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, and sophomores Kylie Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Ornithology.

Bronze medals were earned by seniors Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke, and Ella Holden in Experimental Design, Bygd and Ruhnke in Horticulture, and sophomore Treylin Thorson in Ping Pong Parachute.

Fourth place medals were earned by L. Becker and Luedtke in Astronomy and E. Holden and L. Becker in Virology.

Fifth place medals were earned by Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Remote Sensing and Thorson in Gravity Vehicle.

Sixth place medals were earned by S. Wheeldon and Staves in Disease Detectives and S. Wheeldon and L. Becker in Dynamic Planet.

The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 3 at their home invite, earning medals in 25 out of 28 events, setting a new school record. Tournament champion gold medals were earned by ninth grader Lauren Becker and eighth grader Anna Hafermann in Bio-Process Lab, eighth graders Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden in Bridges, L. Becker and ninth grader Delaney Olson in Disease Detectives, ninth grader Levi Becker and eighth grader William Engel in Electric Wright Stuff, eighth grader Samantha Stoveren, Hellendrung, and C. Holden in Experimental Design, S. Stoveren and C. Holden in Forestry, eighth graders Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching, ninth grader Emily Fetzer and Olson in Horticulture, Hellendrung and Engel in Mousetrap Vehicle, S. Stoveren and sixth grader John Stoveren in Ping Pong Parachute, Hafermann and West in Road Scholar, Levi Becker & Schaff in Sounds of Music, C. Holden and Engel in Storm the Castle, Fetzer and Olson in Write It, Do It, and eighth grader Aiden Brown in both Bridges and Electric Wright Stuff.

Silver medals were earned by Schaff, Hafermann, and West in Codebusters, Fetzer and Olson in Crimebusters, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Robo Cross, C. Holden and Hellendrung in Virology, eighth graders Lexi Cole and Cianna Miller in Bridges, and seventh grader Eleanor Farrell in Geocaching.

Bronze medals were earned by Lauren Becker and Fetzer in Anatomy and Schaff and Levi Becker in Crave the Wave.

Fourth place medals were earned by Hellendrung and C. Holden in Green Generation, Lauren Becker and Engel in both Meteorology and Rocks & Minerals, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Mission Possible, seventh grader Sawyer Garbe and S. Stoveren in Ornithology, seventh graders Brady Rasmussen and Liam Moore-Girard in Bridges, and seventh grader Devon Lee in both Mousetrap Vehicle and Electric Wright Stuff.

Fifth place medals were earned by sixth graders Arnold Sudbrink and Eli Cole in Bridges.

The Boyceville Science Olympiad program would like to thank all of the participating teams and coaches, the custodial staff, the teachers/staff/faculty of the Boyceville Community School District, and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.

Final High School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)

Rank Team Score 1 Marquette University HS (WI) 123 2 Glen A. Wilson (CA) 216 3 Bothell (WA) 289 4 Palo Alto (CA) 294 5 Adlai E. Stevenson (IL) 329 6 Arcadia (CA) 330 7 Tesla STEM (WA) 334 8 South Forsyth (GA) 380 9 Menomonie (WI) 401 10 Portola (CA) 412 11 Syosset (NY) 445 12 Boyceville (WI) 475 13 Brooklyn Technical (NY) 491 14 New Trier (IL) 494 15 Wayzata (MN) 503 16 Munster (IN) 566 17 Orlando Science (FL) 580 18 The Westminster School (GA) 602 19 Milpitas (CA) 604 20 Mounds View (MN) 606 21 Belleville (WI) 628 22 Middlesex Academy (NJ) 632 23 Walton (GA) 638 24 Irvington (CA) 654 25 Brookwood (GA) 656 26 East Lansing (MI) 659 27 University (CA) 674 28 WT Woodson (VA) 675 29 Hillsborough (NJ) 695 30 Fairfax (VA) 710 31 Eden Prairie (MN) 715 32 Mount Vernon (IA) 715 33 Holt (MI) 717 34 Chaminade (NY) 724 35 Westlake (OH) 728 36 Medford (WI) 754 37 Hudson (WI) 797 38 Woodbury (MN) 814 39 Scarsdale (NY) 820 40 Early College at Guilford (NC) 833 41 Wausau West (WI) 841 42 Cumberland Valley (PA) 851 43 Baldwin-Woodville (WI) 872 44 Oakton (VA) 912 45 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 922 46 Lambert (GA) 937 47 Westfield (VA) 943 48 Amherst Regional (MA) 1003 49 Camas (WA) 1032 50 Roy C. Ketcham (NY) 1033 51 Homeschool Science Colorado (CO) 1058 52 Santa Teresa (CA) 1066 53 Marshfield (WI) 1074 54 El Dorado (CA) 1099 55 Delano (MN) 1104 56 FCS Innovation Academy (GA) 1109 57 Staples (CT) 1119 58 Lincoln SFP (NE) 1128 59 Faribault (MN) 1131 60 East Ridge (MN) 1164 61 Cambridge (WI) 1181 62 Lakeland Union (WI) 1204 63 River City Science Academy (FL) 1243 64 West Bend West (WI) 1275 65 Kohler (WI) 1303 66 Silvercreek (CA) 1311 67 Elmwood (WI) 1320 68 Fox Homeschoolers (IL) 1354 69 Evansville (WI) 1362 70 The College Preparatory School (CA) 1378 71 Eastview (MN) 1413 72 River Ridge (GA) 1421 73 Rochester Mayo (MN) 1482 74 Shell Lake (WI) 1548 75 Solon (OH) 1572 76 Novi (MI) 1618 77 Lakeville North (MN) 1649 78 Cerritos (CA) 1660 79 St. Michael-Albertville (MN) 1677 80 Rochester John Marshall (MN) 1714 81 Westfield Area (WI) 1775 82 Sparta (WI) 1783 83 Oregon (WI) 1830 84 Cadott (WI) 1875 85 Hudson (OH) 1892

Final Middle School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)

Rank Team Score 1 Beckendorff (TX) 106 2 Longfellow (VA) 167 3 Timberline (WA) 176 4 Daniel Wright (IL) 182 5 Solon (OH) 203 6 Miller (CA) 225 7 Dodgen (GA) 256 8 Boyceville (WI) 298 9 Kennedy (CA) 332 10 Menomonie (WI) 344 11 Skyridge (WA) 369 12 Chaboya (CA) 376 13 Science & Arts Academy (IL) 388 14 Hudson (WI) 432 15 Piedmont IB (NC) 437 16 Glasgow (LA) 456 17 Fulton Science Academy (GA) 467 18 Westlake LBMS (OH) 502 19 Pembroke Hill (MO) 522 20 Garvey Intermediate (CA) 523 21 Sparta Innovations STEM (WI) 558 22 Archimedean Middle (FL) 579 23 Madison Eagle (WI) 582 24 Madison Hamilton (WI) 589 25 Chippewa (MN) 591 26 Clague (MI) 602 27 River City (FL) 605 28 Christensen (CA) 644 29 Hillside (MI) 661 30 Meyzeek (KY) 674 31 St. Thomas Aquinas (KS) 676 32 Mount Vernon (IA) 679 33 Wilbur Wright (IN) 712 34 Orlando Science (FL) 749 35 Magsig (OH) 794 36 Chapin School (NJ) 815 37 Haycock (VA) 816 38 Wachter (ND) 824 39 Mill Creek (KS) 873 40 Fox Homeschoolers (IL) 884 41 Homeschool Science Colorado (CO) 889 42 Black Hawk (MN) 952 43 New Richmond (WI) 976 44 Janesville (IA) 1009 45 Medford (WI) 1015 46 Alexander Graham Bell (IL) 1040 47 Elmwood (WI) 1044 48 Osceola Science (FL) 1080 49 Community School of Naples (FL) 1126 50 St. Michael-Albertville (MN) 1132 51 J. Michael Lunsford (VA) 1219 52 Fairmont Private - Anaheim Hills (CA) 1223 53 Cadott (WI) 1224

