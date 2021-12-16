 Skip to main content
Boyceville HS & MS win respective Division 3 championships at Large Boyceville Invitational

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday, finishing in 12th overall out of 85 different schools (164 teams) while the Middle School team finished 8th overall out of 53 different schools (116 teams). The tournament was run as a virtual Satellite Invitational with representatives from 26 different states participating.

Boyceville's varsity team was the champion of Division 3 and earned medals in 20 of 28 total events. Individual event gold medals were earned by sophomores Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Bridges and Robo Cross, Coombs and sophomore Becca Wyss in Detector Building, seniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics, sophomores Zach Kersten and Peter Wheeldon in Geocaching, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Kersten and Coombs in Trajectory, senior Luke Becker and Wyss in WIFI Lab, Kersten and Wyss in Wright Stuff, and seniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Bridges.

Silver medals were earned by Kersten, P. Wheeldon, and Wyss in Codebusters, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, P. Wheeldon and Becker in Its About Time, and sophomores Kylie Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Ornithology.

Bronze medals were earned by seniors Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke, and Ella Holden in Experimental Design, Bygd and Ruhnke in Horticulture, and sophomore Treylin Thorson in Ping Pong Parachute.

Fourth place medals were earned by L. Becker and Luedtke in Astronomy and E. Holden and L. Becker in Virology.

Fifth place medals were earned by Luedtke and Sydney Garbe in Remote Sensing and Thorson in Gravity Vehicle.

Sixth place medals were earned by S. Wheeldon and Staves in Disease Detectives and S. Wheeldon and L. Becker in Dynamic Planet.

The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 3 at their home invite, earning medals in 25 out of 28 events, setting a new school record. Tournament champion gold medals were earned by ninth grader Lauren Becker and eighth grader Anna Hafermann in Bio-Process Lab, eighth graders Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden in Bridges, L. Becker and ninth grader Delaney Olson in Disease Detectives, ninth grader Levi Becker and eighth grader William Engel in Electric Wright Stuff, eighth grader Samantha Stoveren, Hellendrung, and C. Holden in Experimental Design, S. Stoveren and C. Holden in Forestry, eighth graders Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching, ninth grader Emily Fetzer and Olson in Horticulture, Hellendrung and Engel in Mousetrap Vehicle, S. Stoveren and sixth grader John Stoveren in Ping Pong Parachute, Hafermann and West in Road Scholar, Levi Becker & Schaff in Sounds of Music, C. Holden and Engel in Storm the Castle, Fetzer and Olson in Write It, Do It, and eighth grader Aiden Brown in both Bridges and Electric Wright Stuff.

Silver medals were earned by Schaff, Hafermann, and West in Codebusters, Fetzer and Olson in Crimebusters, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Robo Cross, C. Holden and Hellendrung in Virology, eighth graders Lexi Cole and Cianna Miller in Bridges, and seventh grader Eleanor Farrell in Geocaching.

Bronze medals were earned by Lauren Becker and Fetzer in Anatomy and Schaff and Levi Becker in Crave the Wave.

Fourth place medals were earned by Hellendrung and C. Holden in Green Generation, Lauren Becker and Engel in both Meteorology and Rocks & Minerals, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Mission Possible, seventh grader Sawyer Garbe and S. Stoveren in Ornithology, seventh graders Brady Rasmussen and Liam Moore-Girard in Bridges, and seventh grader Devon Lee in both Mousetrap Vehicle and Electric Wright Stuff.

Fifth place medals were earned by sixth graders Arnold Sudbrink and Eli Cole in Bridges.

The Boyceville Science Olympiad program would like to thank all of the participating teams and coaches, the custodial staff, the teachers/staff/faculty of the Boyceville Community School District, and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.

Final High School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)

Rank

Team

Score

1

Marquette University HS (WI)

123

2

Glen A. Wilson (CA)

216

3

Bothell (WA)

289

4

Palo Alto (CA)

294

5

Adlai E. Stevenson (IL)

329

6

Arcadia (CA)

330

7

Tesla STEM (WA)

334

8

South Forsyth (GA)

380

9

Menomonie (WI)

401

10

Portola (CA)

412

11

Syosset (NY)

445

12

Boyceville (WI)

475

13

Brooklyn Technical (NY)

491

14

New Trier (IL)

494

15

Wayzata (MN)

503

16

Munster (IN)

566

17

Orlando Science (FL)

580

18

The Westminster School (GA)

602

19

Milpitas (CA)

604

20

Mounds View (MN)

606

21

Belleville (WI)

628

22

Middlesex Academy (NJ)

632

23

Walton (GA)

638

24

Irvington (CA)

654

25

Brookwood (GA)

656

26

East Lansing (MI)

659

27

University (CA)

674

28

WT Woodson (VA)

675

29

Hillsborough (NJ)

695

30

Fairfax (VA)

710

31

Eden Prairie (MN)

715

32

Mount Vernon (IA)

715

33

Holt (MI)

717

34

Chaminade (NY)

724

35

Westlake (OH)

728

36

Medford (WI)

754

37

Hudson (WI)

797

38

Woodbury (MN)

814

39

Scarsdale (NY)

820

40

Early College at Guilford (NC)

833

41

Wausau West (WI)

841

42

Cumberland Valley (PA)

851

43

Baldwin-Woodville (WI)

872

44

Oakton (VA)

912

45

Fulton Science Academy (GA)

922

46

Lambert (GA)

937

47

Westfield (VA)

943

48

Amherst Regional (MA)

1003

49

Camas (WA)

1032

50

Roy C. Ketcham (NY)

1033

51

Homeschool Science Colorado (CO)

1058

52

Santa Teresa (CA)

1066

53

Marshfield (WI)

1074

54

El Dorado (CA)

1099

55

Delano (MN)

1104

56

FCS Innovation Academy (GA)

1109

57

Staples (CT)

1119

58

Lincoln SFP (NE)

1128

59

Faribault (MN)

1131

60

East Ridge (MN)

1164

61

Cambridge (WI)

1181

62

Lakeland Union (WI)

1204

63

River City Science Academy (FL)

1243

64

West Bend West (WI)

1275

65

Kohler (WI)

1303

66

Silvercreek (CA)

1311

67

Elmwood (WI)

1320

68

Fox Homeschoolers (IL)

1354

69

Evansville (WI)

1362

70

The College Preparatory School (CA)

1378

71

Eastview (MN)

1413

72

River Ridge (GA)

1421

73

Rochester Mayo (MN)

1482

74

Shell Lake (WI)

1548

75

Solon (OH)

1572

76

Novi (MI)

1618

77

Lakeville North (MN)

1649

78

Cerritos (CA)

1660

79

St. Michael-Albertville (MN)

1677

80

Rochester John Marshall (MN)

1714

81

Westfield Area (WI)

1775

82

Sparta (WI)

1783

83

Oregon (WI)

1830

84

Cadott (WI)

1875

85

Hudson (OH)

1892

Final Middle School Team Results – 15th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament (only varsity teams ranked)

Rank

Team

Score

1

Beckendorff (TX)

106

2

Longfellow (VA)

167

3

Timberline (WA)

176

4

Daniel Wright (IL)

182

5

Solon (OH)

203

6

Miller (CA)

225

7

Dodgen (GA)

256

8

Boyceville (WI)

298

9

Kennedy (CA)

332

10

Menomonie (WI)

344

11

Skyridge (WA)

369

12

Chaboya (CA)

376

13

Science & Arts Academy (IL)

388

14

Hudson (WI)

432

15

Piedmont IB (NC)

437

16

Glasgow (LA)

456

17

Fulton Science Academy (GA)

467

18

Westlake LBMS (OH)

502

19

Pembroke Hill (MO)

522

20

Garvey Intermediate (CA)

523

21

Sparta Innovations STEM (WI)

558

22

Archimedean Middle (FL)

579

23

Madison Eagle (WI)

582

24

Madison Hamilton (WI)

589

25

Chippewa (MN)

591

26

Clague (MI)

602

27

River City (FL)

605

28

Christensen (CA)

644

29

Hillside (MI)

661

30

Meyzeek (KY)

674

31

St. Thomas Aquinas (KS)

676

32

Mount Vernon (IA)

679

33

Wilbur Wright (IN)

712

34

Orlando Science (FL)

749

35

Magsig (OH)

794

36

Chapin School (NJ)

815

37

Haycock (VA)

816

38

Wachter (ND)

824

39

Mill Creek (KS)

873

40

Fox Homeschoolers (IL)

884

41

Homeschool Science Colorado (CO)

889

42

Black Hawk (MN)

952

43

New Richmond (WI)

976

44

Janesville (IA)

1009

45

Medford (WI)

1015

46

Alexander Graham Bell (IL)

1040

47

Elmwood (WI)

1044

48

Osceola Science (FL)

1080

49

Community School of Naples (FL)

1126

50

St. Michael-Albertville (MN)

1132

51

J. Michael Lunsford (VA)

1219

52

Fairmont Private - Anaheim Hills (CA)

1223

53

Cadott (WI)

1224

