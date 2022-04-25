 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boyceville Middle School places third at state, HS takes fourth overall

Boyceville Middle School earned medals in 20 of the 23 scored events and six state championship gold medals on their way to the state third place trophy, scoring a near record low 81 points over all 23 events. Boyceville High School's Science Olympiad team earned medals in 16 out of 23 events at the state tournament on their way to a fourth place overall finish, marking the team’s 13th consecutive top four finish at the state tournament, taking over the second-longest active streak of consecutive top four team finishes, behind only Menomonie (16).

State Championships were earned by sophomores Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Wold and sophomore Parker Coombs in Robo Cross, sophomores Becca Wyss and Zach Kersten in Wright Stuff, eighth graders Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung in Bridges, freshman Levi Becker and eighth grader William Engel in Electric Wright Stuff, freshman Lauren Becker and seventh grader Lucy Wheeldon in Food Science, eighth graders Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching, Engel and Hellendrung in Mousetrap Vehicle, and eighth grader Samantha Stoveren and sixth grader John Stoveren in Robo Cross.

State runner-up silver medals were earned by Coombs and Wold in Bridges, Coombs and Kersten in Trajectory, senior Luke Becker and Wyss in WIFI Lab, sophomores Sydney Garbe and Kylie Luedtke in Ornithology, freshman Abigail Bauer in WIFI Lab (JV), freshmen Emily Fetzer and Delaney Olson in both Crime Busters and Horticulture, C. Holden, Hellendrung, and S. Stoveren in Experimental Design, Levi Becker and S. Stoveren in Mission Possible, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Ping Pong Parachute, Engel and C. Holden in Storm the Castle, and sixth graders Isabelle Feeney and Arnold Sudbrink in Bridges (JV).

Bronze medals were earned by Wyss and Coombs in Detector Building, seniors Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke, and Ella Holden in Experimental Design, senior Shiloh Wheeldon and Wyss in Forensics, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, Levi Becker and Schaff in Sounds of Music, Fetzer and Olson in Write It, Do It, sixth grader Tim Jackson and Sudbrink in Storm the Castle (JV), and sixth graders Eli Weber and Eli Cole in Bridges (JV).

Fourth place medals were earned by senior Elliona Staves and S. Wheeldon in Disease Detectives, Ruhnke and Bygd in Horticulture, Luke Becker and P. Wheeldon in Its About Time, seniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in both Bridges (JV) and Wright Stuff (JV), Lauren Becker and Olson in Disease Detectives, Lauren Becker and Engel in Rocks & Minerals, and eighth grader Aiden Brown in both Bridges (JV) and Electric Wright Stuff (JV).

Fifth place medals were earned by sophomore Treylin Thorson and Andrews in Gravity Vehicle (JV), Lauren Becker and Fetzer in Anatomy & Physiology, Schaff and Levi Becker in Crave the Wave, and eighth grader Lexi Cole in Bridges (JV).

Sixth place medals were earned by Luedtke and Luke Becker in Astronomy, Peter Wheeldon and Kersten in Geocaching, eighth grader Anna Hafermann and Lauren Becker in Bio-Process Lab, and C. Holden and Hellendrung in Virology.

“Our students have worked so hard and had such determination to succeed, and it was so exciting to get back to having an in-person state tournament with all of the excitement,” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “I am so happy for our seniors to get one final in-person state tournament for the first time in three years and their hard work all year paid off tremendously. This was a great end to an exciting season!”

Boyceville would like to thank the entire Boyceville Community and School District for their support of the Science Olympiad program in Boyceville this season. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the 2022 Wisconsin High School Science Olympiad State Tournament:

Place

School

Score

1

Marquette

29

2

Menomonie

120

3

Belleville

127

4

Boyceville

138

5

Slinger

209

6

Beloit Turner

229

7

Medford

238

8

Wausau West

260

9

Cambridge

261

10

Hudson

268

11

Brookfield Central

272

12

Racine Prairie

300

13

Marshfield

308

14

Pewaukee

337

15

Marshall

346

16

Campbellsport

356

17

Lakeland Union

382

18

Baldwin-Woodville

385

19

Denmark

391

20

Platteville

392

21

Shell Lake

398

22

Sheboygan North

402

23

Athens

420

24

West Bend West

423

25

Evansville

431

26

Kohler

478

27

New Richmond

507

28

Oregon

599

29

Osseo-Fairchild

616

30

Poynette

637

31

Madison Country Day

639

32

Mount Horeb

641

33

Madison Edgewood

682

34

Eleva Strum

731

35

Tomah

795

Final Results of the 2022 Wisconsin Middle School Science Olympiad State Tournament:

Place

School

Score

1

Madison Hamilton

48

2

Menomonie

70

3

Boyceville

81

4

Madison Eagle

105

5

Hudson

117

6

Sparta Innovations STEM

156

7

Madison Country Day

168

8

Platteville

200

9

Evansville JC McKenna

202

10

Mount Horeb

204

11

Loyal

206

12

Johnson Creek

216

13

Campbellsport

246

14

Waunakee

157

15

Hartford

294

16

Medford

296

17

Tomah

352

