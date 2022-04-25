Boyceville Middle School places third at state, HS takes fourth overall

Boyceville Middle School earned medals in 20 of the 23 scored events and six state championship gold medals on their way to the state third place trophy, scoring a near record low 81 points over all 23 events. Boyceville High School's Science Olympiad team earned medals in 16 out of 23 events at the state tournament on their way to a fourth place overall finish, marking the team’s 13th consecutive top four finish at the state tournament, taking over the second-longest active streak of consecutive top four team finishes, behind only Menomonie (16).

State Championships were earned by sophomores Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute, Wold and sophomore Parker Coombs in Robo Cross, sophomores Becca Wyss and Zach Kersten in Wright Stuff, eighth graders Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung in Bridges, freshman Levi Becker and eighth grader William Engel in Electric Wright Stuff, freshman Lauren Becker and seventh grader Lucy Wheeldon in Food Science, eighth graders Karen Schaff and Loralie West in Geocaching, Engel and Hellendrung in Mousetrap Vehicle, and eighth grader Samantha Stoveren and sixth grader John Stoveren in Robo Cross.

State runner-up silver medals were earned by Coombs and Wold in Bridges, Coombs and Kersten in Trajectory, senior Luke Becker and Wyss in WIFI Lab, sophomores Sydney Garbe and Kylie Luedtke in Ornithology, freshman Abigail Bauer in WIFI Lab (JV), freshmen Emily Fetzer and Delaney Olson in both Crime Busters and Horticulture, C. Holden, Hellendrung, and S. Stoveren in Experimental Design, Levi Becker and S. Stoveren in Mission Possible, S. Stoveren and J. Stoveren in Ping Pong Parachute, Engel and C. Holden in Storm the Castle, and sixth graders Isabelle Feeney and Arnold Sudbrink in Bridges (JV).

Bronze medals were earned by Wyss and Coombs in Detector Building, seniors Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke, and Ella Holden in Experimental Design, senior Shiloh Wheeldon and Wyss in Forensics, P. Wheeldon and Wold in Gravity Vehicle, Levi Becker and Schaff in Sounds of Music, Fetzer and Olson in Write It, Do It, sixth grader Tim Jackson and Sudbrink in Storm the Castle (JV), and sixth graders Eli Weber and Eli Cole in Bridges (JV).

Fourth place medals were earned by senior Elliona Staves and S. Wheeldon in Disease Detectives, Ruhnke and Bygd in Horticulture, Luke Becker and P. Wheeldon in Its About Time, seniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in both Bridges (JV) and Wright Stuff (JV), Lauren Becker and Olson in Disease Detectives, Lauren Becker and Engel in Rocks & Minerals, and eighth grader Aiden Brown in both Bridges (JV) and Electric Wright Stuff (JV).

Fifth place medals were earned by sophomore Treylin Thorson and Andrews in Gravity Vehicle (JV), Lauren Becker and Fetzer in Anatomy & Physiology, Schaff and Levi Becker in Crave the Wave, and eighth grader Lexi Cole in Bridges (JV).

Sixth place medals were earned by Luedtke and Luke Becker in Astronomy, Peter Wheeldon and Kersten in Geocaching, eighth grader Anna Hafermann and Lauren Becker in Bio-Process Lab, and C. Holden and Hellendrung in Virology.

“Our students have worked so hard and had such determination to succeed, and it was so exciting to get back to having an in-person state tournament with all of the excitement,” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “I am so happy for our seniors to get one final in-person state tournament for the first time in three years and their hard work all year paid off tremendously. This was a great end to an exciting season!”

Boyceville would like to thank the entire Boyceville Community and School District for their support of the Science Olympiad program in Boyceville this season. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the 2022 Wisconsin High School Science Olympiad State Tournament:

Place School Score 1 Marquette 29 2 Menomonie 120 3 Belleville 127 4 Boyceville 138 5 Slinger 209 6 Beloit Turner 229 7 Medford 238 8 Wausau West 260 9 Cambridge 261 10 Hudson 268 11 Brookfield Central 272 12 Racine Prairie 300 13 Marshfield 308 14 Pewaukee 337 15 Marshall 346 16 Campbellsport 356 17 Lakeland Union 382 18 Baldwin-Woodville 385 19 Denmark 391 20 Platteville 392 21 Shell Lake 398 22 Sheboygan North 402 23 Athens 420 24 West Bend West 423 25 Evansville 431 26 Kohler 478 27 New Richmond 507 28 Oregon 599 29 Osseo-Fairchild 616 30 Poynette 637 31 Madison Country Day 639 32 Mount Horeb 641 33 Madison Edgewood 682 34 Eleva Strum 731 35 Tomah 795

Final Results of the 2022 Wisconsin Middle School Science Olympiad State Tournament:

Place School Score 1 Madison Hamilton 48 2 Menomonie 70 3 Boyceville 81 4 Madison Eagle 105 5 Hudson 117 6 Sparta Innovations STEM 156 7 Madison Country Day 168 8 Platteville 200 9 Evansville JC McKenna 202 10 Mount Horeb 204 11 Loyal 206 12 Johnson Creek 216 13 Campbellsport 246 14 Waunakee 157 15 Hartford 294 16 Medford 296 17 Tomah 352

