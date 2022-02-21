Boyceville MS Science Olympiad team earns runner-up at regionals, sets win record

Boyceville’s Middle School Science Olympiad team won 13 events on their way to a second-place team finish this past weekend at the West Regional Tournament held at Boyceville Middle School. Boyceville set a new school record of winning 13 events, surpassing the record of 11 set in 2019. Boyceville also set a record for lowest team score in school history at the regional tournament.

Regional championship gold medals were earned by Emily Fetzer and Lauren Becker in Anatomy & Physiology, Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung in Bridges, Aiden Brown in Bridges (JV), Anna Hafermann, Fetzer and Karen Schaff in Codebusters, William Engel and Levi Becker in Electric Wright Stuff, Arnold Sudbrink and Tim Jackson in Electric Wright Stuff (JV), Hellendrung, Holden, and Samantha Stoveren in Experimental Design, Lauren Becker and Lucy Wheeldon in Food Science, Schaff and Hafermann in both Geocaching and Road Scholar, Engel and Hellendrung in Mousetrap Vehicle, Samantha Stoveren and John Stoveren in both Ping Pong Parachute and Robo Cross, and Engel and Holden in Storm the Castle.

Silver medals were earned by Schaff and Levi Becker in Crave the Wave, Olson and Fetzer in Horticulture, Wheeldon and Sawyer Garbe in Ornithology, and Olson and Fetzer in Write It, Do It.

Bronze medals were earned by Lauren Becker and Wheeldon in Bio-Process Lab, Delaney Olson and Lauren Becker in Disease Detectives, Brown in Electric Wright Stuff, Engel and Lauren Becker in Rocks & Minerals, Hafermann and Schaff in Solar System, Schaff and Levi Becker in Sounds of Music, and Holden and Hellendrung in Virology.

Fourth place medals were earned by Holden and Samantha Stoveren in Forestry and Levi Becker and Samantha Stoveren in Mission Possible.

“Our kids have worked so hard and I am very proud of all of their accomplishments,” said Boyceville Science Olympiad head coach Andy Hamm. “I am so proud of all of the efforts of all of our students as well as the dozens of volunteers who helped make this tournament possible. It was so much fun to compete in person in Boyceville again and this would not have been possible without all of the volunteer help. We now look forward to the state tournament in a couple of months at UW-Stevens Point.”

Boyceville Middle School will next compete at the Wisconsin State Tournament April 22-23rd at UW-Stevens Point. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.

Final Team Results – WI West Regional Tournament – MS Division (Div B)

Rank School Score 1 Menomonie 36 2 Boyceville 39 3 Hudson 69 4 Sparta Innovations STEM 96 5 Stanley-Boyd 154 6 Elmwood 162 7 New Richmond 168 8 Medford 183 9 Tomah 212 10 Loyal 213 11 Cadott 268

