Boyceville MS utilizes grant for winter sports, fun

Boyceville Middle School received a $1000 grant from the Community Foundation of Dunn County for an Outdoor Winter Activities unit in Physical Education.
The money was used to purchase sleds and broomball equipment to be used by the middle school students during an Outdoor Winter Activities Unit in Physical Education. The students had the opportunity to learn about the history of broomball, as well as practice the skills necessary to participate in the game of broomball. Then the students had the opportunity to actually use that knowledge by playing slightly modified games of broomball.
The students also had the opportunity to use the sleds and go sledding during Physical Education class. This grant has provided the students with a great reminder that even though it is winter in Wisconsin, there are plenty of ways to be physically active and have fun outside.