Brent Skinner receives the CFDC's 2021 Distinguished Service Award

The Community Foundation of Dunn County congratulates Menomonie’s Brent Skinner on receiving the 2021 Distinguished Service Award: Excellence in Philanthropy during the Evening of Gratitude held on September 9th at the Cottage Winery and Vineyard.

Each year, the CFDC celebrates the generosity of its community and recognizes individuals who have fostered a passion and vision for philanthropy in Dunn County. The Distinguished Service Award puts the spotlight on those who have made significant contributions to the field of philanthropy. Brent makes philanthropic planning with his clients an important part of his law practice, helping to grow and transform our community by encouraging lasting generosity.

Brent has practiced law in Menomonie since 1974 and was the Dunn County Family Court Commissioner and Circuit Court Commissioner for over nine years. He continues practicing law at his private practice with attorney Mike Moseler, focusing on estate planning and probate. He has served on the board of directors for a number of community organizations including The Family Resource Center, Positive Alternatives, The Mabel Tainter, The Menomonie Public Library, and the CFDC. He has also participated in the Morning Rotary Club, The Optimist Club, and is currently volunteering at Thursday’s Table as a cook.

Brent has appeared in a number of plays and musicals performed by the Menomonie Theater Guild and has painted and exhibited watercolors and oil paintings in various local venues. He is married to Denise Skinner and together they have two children, Brooke Skinner Drawz and Mitch Skinner, and four grandchildren.

Congratulations again to Brent Skinner for his outstanding philanthropic contributions to the Dunn County community.

The Evening of Gratitude is an annual event that celebrates the ongoing philanthropic goals and mission of the CFDC. During this event, nonprofit organizations are awarded grants from the August competitive grant cycle, the CFDC’s second and final grant cycle of the year.

A total of $32,743 was awarded across eight organizations, including The Dunn County Humane Society, The Dunn County Historical Society, Arbor Place, Inc., The Bridge to Hope, The Boys & Girls Club - Menomonie Center, Feed My People Food Bank, The Reach Foundation and Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

