Candidates for county court judge to speak in virtual forum

Candidates for Dunn County Circuit Court Judge in the upcoming April 6 nonpartisan election will appear in an educational forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley on Tuesday, March 23, 7 to 8 p.m. Central Time, live on YouTube at https://youtu.be/KoekD3FRQvw.

Luke M. Wagner, Menomonie, is unopposed in his run for the newly created Branch 3 seat, and Nicholas P. Lange, Colfax and Christina Mayer, Menomonie, are vying for the Branch 2 seat, currently held by Rod Smeltzer, Menomonie, who is retiring this year. Judge Smeltzer will make introductory remarks in the forum.

Checking the WisCommunity web page can access additional viewing options.

The Wisconsin Circuit Courts are the main trial courts for civil and criminal cases in the Wisconsin court system. They hear cases first in almost all civil and criminal matters in the state and hear cases appealed from municipal courts and administrative hearings. There are 249 circuit court judges in Wisconsin. They serve six-year terms.

Dunn County voters will also select a Court of Appeals judge for District III, based out of Wausau and covering the northern half of the state. Candidates are Gregory Gill Jr., Appleton and Rick Cveykus, Wausau.

Information on candidates in the spring election can be obtained at the League of Women Voters site, VOTE411, after March 15.

