Celebrate spring with music, plant sales at Picnics and Petals at the Rassbach Museum

The Rassbach Museum will host Picnics and Petals, a May celebration.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 1, from 1- 4pm in Wakanda Park in Menomonie.

This is an outdoor event that will include outdoor activities like paper making, fairy wish bottles and wands, old-fashioned games, a plant-a-seed station and more! There will also be a pie-eating contest, with three categories for 6-9 yrs, 10-15 yrs, and 16 and up. There are only 5 slots for each contest, it is recommended you contact the museum as soon as possible if you want to participate. Rules and regulations can be found on the Dunn County Historical Society’s Facebook event page, as well as on the website: www.dunnhistory.org. They can also be emailed to you upon request.

There will be a Springtime Market plant sale sponsored by Bobolink Nursery and Seasons Harvest Greenhouse, along with other spring-themed items for sale. Local vendors will also have a variety of items for sale. A silent auction for gift baskets, flower arrangements, and themed picnic baskets will also take place with all proceeds going to the museum's Solar Victory Garden Solar Panel Project.

Live performances by children's performer Beth Jean, the Hawthorne String Band, The Bubbler, Steve Russell, and the General Hardware Border Morris Dancers will be throughout the event.

Bring a blanket to watch the performances, box lunches will be available for purchase, as well as a bake sale for desserts.

Call 715-232-8685 for details.

The event will be moved indoors to Holtby Hall in case of inclement weather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0