Central Dunn County landowners eligible for CWD surveillance permits

Landowners on select parcels of private land in central Dunn County are eligible for free chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance permits. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) asks landowners within the surveillance area to apply for a permit to help the DNR better understand the extent of CWD in the area.

These permits are property-specific and available on select private land within the CWD surveillance area. Individuals who receive a permit must use the weapon choice listed on the permit. The permits are valid for any adult deer, either antlered or antlerless, and all deer harvested must be tested for CWD.

To obtain a CWD surveillance permit, contact DNR Wildlife Biologist Terry Shaurette at 608-386-2368. Please have your Go Wild customer ID ready when you call.

How To Have Your Adult Deer Tested For CWDCWD testing is free of charge. Individuals who harvest an adult deer using a CWD surveillance authorization are responsible for having their deer tested for CWD. In addition to self-service kiosks, individuals can contact local DNR staff to schedule an appointment for sampling.