Chancellor: Applying pandemic lessons to reinvent as a 'new' polytechnic college

“While the COVID pandemic has been challenging from both an operational and financial perspective, Stout was well-positioned to transition to virtual and hybrid models due to the fact that we are the only laptop campus in the UW System and have more than 20 years of experience as leaders in online education,” Frank said.

A video played during an Education Committee presentation, “Teaching During the Pandemic,” highlighted efforts by faculty members Wei Zheng in plastics engineering and Tamara Brantmeier in the School of Art and Design to provide hands-on learning when in-person labs weren’t available because of social distancing.

Another example of the school’s ability to shift during the pandemic was changing its well-attended biannual Career Conferences to virtual while maintaining and even improving some aspects of the experience for employers and students, Frank said.

UW-Stout also maintained a 97%-plus employment rate for recent graduates during the pandemic.

FOCUS 2030 planFrank cited a favorite comment from a student about how UW-Stout’s approach to education is to take a problem and turn it sideways. The school is doing that as well with the pandemic.