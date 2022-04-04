Charlotte Anderson named Best of Show in Wisconsin Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest

Oregon High School takes top honors in Wisconsin’s state preliminaries for the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest. “Afternoon with the Misses”, an acrylic painting of a pair of lesser scaup by Charlotte Anderson, 17 of Oregon, topped the contest by earning Best of Show honors for the Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest.

As Wisconsin’s Best of Show winner, Anderson’s artwork will be judged at the national competition held on April 22 in Arlington, VA. The national winning artwork will be created into the 2022-2023 Junior Duck Stamp and sold for $5.00 to support conservation education. Over 50 pieces of artwork, one from each state, Washington D.C., and the U.S. territories are entered in the national contest.

Alexa Jochmann, also taking top honors for her winning Conservation Message, “Wetland conservation helps keep our world as colorful and diverse as the ducks that live in them!” Jochmann, 17 and a Junior at Oregon High School will compete nationally with conservation messages from the other states and territories.

The 2022 Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp contest drew 244 entries from K-12 aged students across the state with the top 100 earning recognition for their artwork. Necedah National Wildlife Refuge and Friends of the NNWR are proud to be Wisconsin’s state coordinators and look forward to connecting with existing and new mentors, classrooms, and communities to share the wonders of wetlands and waterfowl with youth statewide.

The top 36 winning entries from the state of Wisconsin will be showcased in two traveling displays across the state starting this summer. For a schedule of the traveling displays, locations, participating in classroom activities, or information about the contest please contact the Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Coordinator, Katie Goodwin at Necedah National Wildlife refuge at 608-565-4403 or katie_goodwin@fws.gov.

This contest would not have been possible without the help and support of Wisconsin teachers, volunteers and area sponsors including Friends of Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, Ducks Unlimited, and Friends of Horicon National Wildlife Refuge.

