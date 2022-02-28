Chefs face off in special episode of “Wisconsin Foodie”

Wisconsin food, farmers and farmers' markets meet friendly competition in a new Wisconsin Foodie special, airing 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10 on PBS Wisconsin. Chefs will compete, preparing a dish that represents their style and the farmers market. The program will also stream online at pbswisconsin.org.

Join Wisconsin Foodie host Luke Zahm, chef Tori Miller, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee program director Tarik Moody, chef Lauren Montelbano, and chef Gregory Leon as they venture around the Dane County Farmers’ Market in search of inspiration for a new, homegrown cooking challenge.

Contestants are given $60 and 60 minutes to shop for a dish that speaks to their culinary passion and highlights some of the best ingredients in Wisconsin. Once the shopping is complete, contestants are given an additional 60 minutes in the kitchen of Madison’s award-winning restaurant, L’Etoile, to prepare their culinary vision.

Finally, viewers will sit tableside with Zahm and Miller as they taste and enjoy the culinary creations from all contestants.

Follow along with the new season of Wisconsin Foodie, watch full episodes and read behind-the-scenes stories from Zahm at pbswisconsin.org.

Funding for Wisconsin Foodie is provided by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Organic Valley, New Glarus Brewing Co., Conscious Carnivore, Something Special from Wisconsin, Central Wisconsin Craft Collective, Viroqua Food Coop, Crossroads Collective, and J. Henry & Sons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0