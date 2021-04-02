Chippewa Falls native joins Wisconsin Farmers Union team

Chippewa Valley native Jessica Ryba has signed on as Administrative Assistant for Wisconsin Farmers Union. In her new role, Ryba will support the Farmers Union team and help oversee day-to-day duties at the family farm organization’s state headquarters in Chippewa Falls.

Ryba lives in Chippewa Falls with her partner, Lance, and their blended family. They hope to add some backyard chickens this summer but also enjoy helping on the Clark County farm that has been in Jessica’s family for 125 years.

“I’m excited to be working with Wisconsin Farmers Union – the organization encompasses so much more than I ever knew,” Ryba said. “As I personally know the struggles small family farms go through, I’m looking forward to seeing all the good WFU does for our state and its people.”

Ryba can be reached at jryba@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 715-723-5561.

