City of Menomonie, Wis. Salt Wise to host open house featuring winter road equipment

The City of Menomonie started implementing salt brine for pre-wetting and anti-icing in 2015. In 2021, the City completed an expansion of the Community Services shop. This expansion included a salt brine mixing and storage area to increase efficiency and accuracy in producing and loading the brine.

Menomonie’s Department of Public Works is inviting neighboring municipalities to an informal show-and-tell of municipal snow and ice management equipment with the goal of facilitating conversation around current salting practices, goals, and barriers.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

8:30-10:30 a.m.

621 11th Ave. W; Menomonie

Wisconsin Salt Wise, event co-sponsor, is supporting nine equipment open houses across Wisconsin this fall with the following local partners: Waukesha County, Menomonie, De Pere, DeForest, Onalaska, Wausau, Lancaster, Brown Deer, and Madison.

Wisconsin Salt Wise’s Allison Madison stated, “All the salt that we put down on our sidewalks, driveways and roads ends up in our lakes, streams, or drinking water. Wisconsin freshwater is getting salty after decades of road salt use. We need more Wisconsin communities to follow De Pere’s lead and take salt reduction seriously.”

Salt Wise is a coalition of organizations from across Wisconsin working together to reduce salt pollution in our lakes, streams, and drinking water. Our primary goals are to: educate residents, leaders and winter maintenance professionals on salt pollution and solutions, provide training and promote best practices and recognize contractors committed to using the right amount of salt for conditions. Visit www.wisaltwise.com to learn more.

