Community Foundation of Dunn County awards over $40K to nonprofits, announces education initiative

Over $40,000 was awarded to 11 local nonprofit organizations during the Community Foundation of Dunn County’s 2022 Annual Luncheon on Thursday, March 28, at the Off Broadway Banquet Center in Menomonie.

The foundation was excited to host their annual luncheon event in-person for the first time since 2019; over 130 community members were in attendance. Attendees enjoyed a catered lunch, learned how the foundation’s board directs charitable dollars to programs and projects that are adding energy and vitality to our community, and were introduced to the foundation’s brand new education initiative, Partnership for Public Schools, a collaborative effort to address the needs of area school districts.

Representatives from the Boyceville Community School District, the Colfax School District, Elk Mound Area School District and the School District of the Menomonie Area were invited to share with the community some of their current special programming made possible by the foundation.

During the grant award portion of the luncheon, $41,388 was distributed to the following organizations to support programs, activities and operations:

Boyceville Community Education — Bulldog Adventure Canoes

Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America — Furnace/Air Conditioner Replacement

Dunn County Historical Society — Deep Roots Outdoor Classroom

Literacy Chippewa Valley — Career Training for Inmates Program

Menomonie Area Free Clinic — Behavioral Health Outpatient Services Program

Menomonie Theater Guild — Exterior Improvements to the Guild Building

The Neighbors of Dunn County — New Bus Project

Shirley Doane Senior Center — Washer/Dryer Replacement

Stepping Stones of Dunn County — Food Access Program

The Town of Rock Creek Park Commission — Pickleball Court Project

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release, Inc. — New 50-Foot Flight Enclosure

About Partnership for Public Schools

The foundation currently manages over 140 charitable funds totaling $8.2 million in assets, typically distributing over $700,000 each year in charitable grants and scholarships. The area of education and youth makes up 31% of these assets, or just over $2.5 million. Our Partnership for Public Schools would create new — and build upon existing — endowed funds that would benefit our school districts. Through charitable donations from community members and businesses, the foundation will be able to help schools meet their greatest needs, support educator creativity and grow endowment funds to enable future giving. The foundation’s fund options for schools include endowments, a Student Success Fund, Teacher Mini Grants and Academic Scholarships. Schools that choose to partner with the foundation will become engaged in a regional effort to enrich and improve the lives of Dunn County children, teachers and community members.

About the Community Foundation of Dunn County

For over 25 years, the Community Foundation of Dunn County has enhanced the lives of all its residents by connecting donors with causes they care about and providing funding for nonprofits. Each year the foundation partners with donors and nonprofits to make a difference, now and for the future. Visit www.cfdcunncounty.org to learn more.

