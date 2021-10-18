Community Foundation of Dunn County grants $32,000 through August cycle

The Board of Directors at the Community Foundation of Dunn County recently awarded over $32,000 in grants through its August Competitive Grant Cycle. Each year, the Foundation invites area non-profit organizations and community groups to apply for grant funding to support projects or programs that fulfill a community need across a broad range of program areas, including the health, the arts, the environment, education, and basic needs. Funding comes from the earnings built by funds which were created by local families, philanthropists, and businesses alike that wanted to support the organizations that are working to create positive change in the community.

Through their August grant cycle, the Community Foundation has provided funding to eight area nonprofits, totaling $32,743 in competitive grant funding for its second and final grant cycle for the year. Congratulations to the following grant recipients:

• Arbor Place, Inc.: Enhancing Consumer Service Delivery and Security - $5,000

• Boys & Girls Club - Menomonie Center - Fun Academic Success for Youth - $3,700

• The Bridge to Hope: Workbooks for Survivors of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence - $3,432

• Dunn County Historical Society: Solar Victory Garden - $5,000

• Dunn County Humane Society: New A/C Unit for Animal Shelter - $4,511

• Feed My People Food Bank: Partner Gathering; Reconnecting to Serve - $1,100

• The Reach Foundation: Menomonie Annex Improvements - $5,000

• Stepping Stones of Dunn County: Pop-Up Pantry Expansion to Rock Creek and Peru - $5,000

The Historical Society received a $5,000 grant to support their new Solar Victory Garden initiative. They are actively fundraising to purchase and install two solar arrays behind the Rassbach Museum in Wakanda Park. The “garden” of solar panel arrays will provide a majority of the power needed by the museum, ensuring substantial financial savings that will be invested in furthering the Society’s mission. The Solar Victory Garden meets the Society’s goals to create diverse income streams, reduce costs, and develop educational opportunities for visitors of all ages. Contact the Dunn County Historical Society to learn more or to support the project.

In addition, the Grants Committee and Board of Directors directed over $9,000 in Foundation grant funding to support a Teacher Mini Grant cycle for this fall that will be available to all school districts in Dunn County. The application form and complete details can be found on the Community Foundation’s homepage at www.cfdunncounty.org/. The application deadline is Monday, November 1, 2021 by 4pm. Contact the Program Officer, Samantha Phillipps, with questions at grants@cfdunncounty.org.

