Community recovery, adherence and alcohol

We are reaching out to the community with important messages as Menomonie, Dunn County and the entire Chippewa Valley continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first message concerns those engaged in the dispensing of alcohol in our community. The university adjusted its academic calendar this spring to forego a spring break to do everything possible to keep the campus and community safe and healthy. The university has experienced a reduction in incidents that involve high-risk behavior related to alcohol use. Furthermore, the university is experiencing incredibly low positivity rates as it continues vigorous testing for all its students and employees.

However, as St. Patrick’s Day approaches, it is essential for those in the hospitality industry to help continue that trend. We are jointly asking for those business owners to continue to operate within the CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID and limit the opportunity for unhealthy and high-risk alcohol consumption.