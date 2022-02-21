Community scholarships available from HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners is excited to offer six community scholarships of $1,000 each to students or adults who wish to further their education in a human health-related field.

Applicants must meet eligibility criteria established be the Volunteer Partners organization, which can be found here, along with the application form: https://www.hshs.org/StJosephsChippewaFalls/Volunteer

Scholarship applications must be received or postmarked by April 1, 2022 and will be awarded July 20.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partners has been offering area students the scholarship opportunity since 1975. The money is raised by the volunteers through various annual fundraising events such as a used book sale, a steak fry, vendor sales, and through generous donor gifts.

