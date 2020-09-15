Conagra Brands Foundation awards grants to three Menomonie area nonprofits

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Conagra Brands Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual "Nourish Our Community" grant program, awarding one-year grants to three nonprofits in the Menomonie area.

The grants underscore Conagra’s involvement in Hunger Action Month, when people across the United States mobilize to take action on the issue of hunger and will help create positive social impact in the communities where its employees live and work.

For more than 25 years, Conagra has invited employees to nominate nonprofit organizations in their local communities to be considered for grants in areas addressing domestic hunger and food insecurity, cooking skills, nutrition education, healthy and active lifestyles or urban agriculture.

Conagra employees also play a part in the selection process with grants being awarded by a cross-functional committee of employees.