Conagra Brands Foundation awards grants to three Menomonie area nonprofits

Conagra Brands Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual "Nourish Our Community" grant program, awarding one-year grants to three nonprofits in the Menomonie area.
The grants underscore Conagra’s involvement in Hunger Action Month, when people across the United States mobilize to take action on the issue of hunger and will help create positive social impact in the communities where its employees live and work.
For more than 25 years, Conagra has invited employees to nominate nonprofit organizations in their local communities to be considered for grants in areas addressing domestic hunger and food insecurity, cooking skills, nutrition education, healthy and active lifestyles or urban agriculture.
Conagra employees also play a part in the selection process with grants being awarded by a cross-functional committee of employees.
The “Nourish our Community” grant recipients include: Pepin County Food Pantry – Pepin County Food Pantry, doing business as Durand Area Food Pantry, has been serving the needs of the community for approximately 40 years. Through significant community support it has continued to expand to meet the increased needs of the community. This grant, combined with significant funds already secured from the community, will fund the purchase of a walk-in freezer. The new freezer will increase the organization’s ability to accept larger quantities of food donations and safely store and distribute the food.
Positive Alternatives – Positive Alternatives operates five group homes for youth and this grant will directly support its efforts to improve the quality and amount of nutritious food it provides to its young residents. Through a comprehensive and conscientious approach, it will establish raised garden beds to grow vegetables, plant apple trees, and purchase food directly from its local farms and food co-op. These efforts will integrate a nutrition focus throughout its operations and have a long-term meaningful impact on the nutritional quality of food it serves.
Stepping Stones of Dunn County – Multifaceted Stepping Stones operates a food pantry, shelters and a Community Connections program to serve Dunn County residents living at or below the poverty level. Since last year, it has experienced a 35% increase in new households accessing its services. Grant support will ensure the pantry can continue to serve families, providing them with shelf-stable items as well as produce, bread, dairy and protein.
“At Conagra, we are committed to doing our part to give back and serve our neighbors,” Jeff Stevens, plant manager at Conagra’s Menomonie facility said. “We are proud to support the Pepin County Food Pantry, Positive Alternatives and Stepping Stones of Dunn County through the Nourish Our Community grant program to create a positive impact in the Menomonie community.”
