Conference for caregivers held Nov. 1, offers keynote speakers, breakout sessions

Families, friends and even professionals caring for others can use a hand. Join fellow caregivers and experts to learn about self-care, managing stress, senior care, estate planning and so much more during Caregiver Conference – a conference all caregivers.

“Our goal is to increase knowledge and awareness to support and strengthen ourselves for today and future self-care and caregiving abilities if and when needed,” said Debbie Lauer, post-acute care director for HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin. “We look forward to connecting with our community either at the in-person event or throughout November with the online virtual sessions.”

The event will be in-person on Monday, Nov. 1, and will offer a virtual element with Microsoft Teams sessions throughout November.

Understanding about power of attorney for health care, understanding estate planning, continuum of care and life with dementia can be daunting. Allow experts like Lisa Wells, dementia care specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County, to help.

“This is an opportunity to give caregivers a well-needed break and for them to speak with experts in the field as well as other caregivers,” Wells said. “Our goal is to prepare people for the journey of caregiving and increase knowledge and skills for caregivers.”

COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the in-person event, including masking indoors and physically distancing when possible.

