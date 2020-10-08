 Skip to main content
Coronavirus In Western Wisconsin Update On “The West Side” Oct. 9
Coronavirus In Western Wisconsin Update On "The West Side" Oct. 9

EAU CLAIRE—The current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in western Wisconsin will be the focus on “The West Side” 10 a.m. Oct. 9 on the Ideas Network stations of Wisconsin Public Radio: 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.

Host Dean Kallenbach will welcome Sarah Seifert, health and education reporter for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram and Rich Kremer, WPR’s Eau Claire-based higher education reporter. Public health specialists in western Wisconsin have also been invited to participate in the program.

Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 800-228-5615. Archives of “The West Side” are available at wpr.org/programs/west-side.

