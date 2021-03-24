CORRECTION

A submitted story in the Dunn County News e-edition, printed March 19, was run under a miswritten headline.
The WESTconsin Credit Union's support will go towards maintenance and a fund for replacing the vehicle; the group did not contribute to the purchase of the vehicle, as the headline suggests.
The online article has an updated headline, and both the article and Stepping Stones' reaction article are accurate in-text.
