County Board passes Resolution condemning violence against AAPI communities

The Dunn County Board of Supervisors passed a Resolution at its April 21, 2021 meeting condemning violence against members of the Asian and Pacific Islander communities. The Resolution was drafted in response to an alarming increase in harassment and assaults in the past few months against persons of Asian and Pacific Island descent in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Resolution represents a clear statement by the Dunn County Board that such hatred and violence does not reflect that values of our residents, and that every effort should be made at the local, state and national levels to recommit to building more inclusive, diverse, and tolerant communities,” said County Manager Paul Miller.

The Resolution notes that violence and hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased 150% in major U.S. cities. It also notes that 68 percent of 3,800 incidents have been against women and that since the start of 2021, many of the attacks have been on elderly Asian Americans. “Asian Americans are our friends and our neighbors, and an important part of our communities. Everybody deserves to live without the fear of harassment and violence simply because of their ethnic heritage,” said Miller. The Dunn County Resolution calls on everyone to condemn anti-Asian bias, to seek opportunities to learn about other cultures than their own, and to work toward building a more welcoming, inclusive, and anti-racist society.