COVID-19 doesn't stop CVTC Law Enforcement Academy

Samantha Caress, another graduate joining the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, was chosen by her classmates to be the student speaker at the ceremony.

“We worked for 720 hours, had three grueling exams and did about 900 pushups,” Caress said. “During our time together, we shared many special moments. Now we promise to make our departments and our communities proud.”

In his remarks as the guest speaker for the ceremony, UW-Eau Claire Police Department Chief Jay Dobson acknowledged that the graduates were entering the law enforcement field at a difficult time, when there is deep-seated resentment toward law enforcement among many people, especially among minority groups.

“Perform within the parameters of your training, your department policies and the law,” he said. “You are on the front lines. Remember to treat people with dignity and respect and exercise discretion.”

Dobson, who also serves as a part-time Academy instructor, expressed his confidence that the graduates are up to the challenge. “In my opinion and in the staff’s opinion, you are some of the best-trained recruits, not only in the nation but in the world.”

