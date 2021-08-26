COVID-19 thrusts CVTC respiratory therapists into the spotlight

“They have seen the sickest of the sick, and we’re involved in trying to make those patients better,” Meinen said. “They get to use advanced skills and advanced practices. They are learning to soak up every bit of knowledge they can.”

But because of that, their mental health may suffer. Meinen said the amount of death around her students is more than some clinicians had seen in their lifetime before the pandemic.

“One or two deaths in the field (for students) used to be a lot during clinicals,” Meinen said. “Now they’re all seeing it, and they’re seeing too much of it. The amount of death is beyond comprehension. On top of it, there are no visitors. People are alone, and you’re trying to be with them, and you’re overworked and overtired. You question if you’re providing the best care. There’s just not enough of you to go around.

“A seasoned respiratory therapist would find this difficult. And now our students are going in and dealing with the same thing. There are busy days, but during the height of the pandemic, it’s every single day and every hour. How do you make sure that your students’ mental health is going to be OK?” she said.