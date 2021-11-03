Creativity begets connection: Young entrants to Halloween-themed prompt contest pipe up

In a first for the ‘You Finish the Story’ contest, a group of young writers entered their responses to a prompt that called for suspense, revenge and some good, old-fashioned spookiness.

Six of the seventh-graders in Kathy Wisco’s class at Aquinas Middle School entered stories, ranging from a day in the life of one ghost to the world-saving adventures of another.

The winner of the group came to be Adela Piggush, whose entry entitled ‘My Second Life’ featured a trapped soul seeking to avenge their demise on the night of Halloween.

“The Halloween starter gave so much detail, and then I could write whatever I wanted,” Piggush professed. The prompt was indeed short and open-ended, which called for the fabulous imagination of youth to answer. “The theme lets us be ourselves and do the rest.”

Adela’s classmates also crowed their enjoyment, as each entry leaped into the realms of wild fantasy, adventure and phantasm.

“Just being able to put my own twist on it is fun,” said Adeliade Bezemek, 12. “Being able to decide if it’s going to be scary or funny was exciting.”

“I like being creative and there is no limit,” said Helen Onyeabor, 13. “You can go wherever you want to go.”

“Writing lets you get creative and I love writing anything,” said Grace White, 12, whose story bared the title, “Three Kids Saving the World from devil Ghosts.” “Halloween themes are spooky, and I like writing spooky stuff.”

“I liked making it up as the story went along,” said Ella Tepp, 12, who co-wrote the story “The Revenge of the Bloody Ghost!” with her classmate Emma Fuchsteiner, 12. Said Emma: “You get to think of things and it takes time, and do not rush it or it isn’t as good. I think that it was fun and scary.

But of course, it wouldn’t be possible to read and share these stories without the work of the teacher and school to encourage their creation.

“I was excited to find out that we could even be a part of the larger community of writers,” said Kathy Wisco, “and grateful we could recognize these young authors as valid contributors to our community.”

As any creative, be they young or old, will attest that validation and support are at times the only thing that helps a work of art and passion make it onto the page. Other times, the lack becomes the only thing keeping it locked away.

“When young adults are included in real-life opportunities,” said Wisco, “they are seen as capable people, something everyone needs.”

At the end of the day, a community and its people are inter-reliant on each others’ goodwill and support. The school is a cornerstone of this ideal, and giving back to the community is its goal.

“We are going to give our middle-schoolers the opportunity to give back to our local community in our upcoming food drive,” Wisco said, “so they can again make a contribution to support and be actively involved as valuable members of our area.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0