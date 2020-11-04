Criminal Justice Collaborating Council forum to take place November 10

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council (CJCC) will be holding a virtual community forum from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 10. The forum will focus on the local Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) data trends, the process of what happens when someone gets an OWI, and the resources and options available in Dunn County. The impact of OWIs on the community as a whole will be discussed as well as current and future efforts to “make the safe choice.”

According to CJCC Vice-Chair and Dunn County Human Services Director Kris Korpela: “OWIs are completely avoidable offenses. There are a lot of good reasons and options not to drink and drive. Our goal is to help people to never get one.”

Panelists will be Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, Dunn County Human Services Director Kris Korpela, and the Honorable Judge James Peterson.

To view the forum live or after it is complete, visit the following channels:

Dunn County, Wisconsin Facebook page; Dunn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page & the Menomonie Police Department Facebook page

Dunn County’s YouTube channel (after completion)

Attendees are invited to bring and submit questions for the panel to address. Questions will be taken live via social media or can be submitted prior to the event via email to sbenedict@co.dunn.wi.us.

