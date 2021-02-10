Cseter: Miracles don’t just happen

One thing I have seen this winter is that miracles don’t just happen. They are created.

The Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland in Menomonie is a great example of how citizens, businesses, community and government can work together to create a safe outdoor space to play hockey, skate around, sled down hills and hangout by an open fire.

Jake Farrah and Tanya Dugan had a vision of creating a safe space this winter where kids and families and the community can gather in outdoor activities. The city council, the mayor, businesses and community volunteers worked together to create an engaged community.

COVID may have created many obstacles for engagement. However, Winter Wonderland has seen a number of kids' birthday parties, where those kids normally could not have a birthday party. It created a space where parents remise skating as kids and now are passing down the tradition to their children.