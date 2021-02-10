Cseter: Miracles don’t just happen

One thing I have seen this winter is that miracles don’t just happen. They are created.
The Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland in Menomonie is a great example of how citizens, businesses, community and government can work together to create a safe outdoor space to play hockey, skate around, sled down hills and hangout by an open fire.
Jake Farrah and Tanya Dugan had a vision of creating a safe space this winter where kids and families and the community can gather in outdoor activities. The city council, the mayor, businesses and community volunteers worked together to create an engaged community.
COVID may have created many obstacles for engagement. However, Winter Wonderland has seen a number of kids' birthday parties, where those kids normally could not have a birthday party. It created a space where parents remise skating as kids and now are passing down the tradition to their children.
One parent mentioned their child used to play hockey a few years ago, now is enjoying getting back playing pick-up hockey games. When people are on the walking path, they mention how much they enjoy listening to the laughter and joy from the children. A neighbor said this is so much better than a cement plant. A dad indicated his two daughters are outside more this winter than during the summer. Two Stout students where skating and after a conversation realized they lived in the same resident hall and didn’t even know it.
Christmas Miracle Winter Wonderland just didn’t happen. It happened because of vision, purpose, commitment and cooperation. It brings this diverse community together by doing safe outdoor winter activities. Jake, your mom is looking down with pride and appreciates the joy and laughter Winter Wonderland brings every day.
Andrew Cseter
Menomonie