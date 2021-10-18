CVTC grads are ready to 10-41

Ariana Down Larson, poised and donning her Eau Claire Police uniform, took to the stage and doled out inspiration to fellow Chippewa Valley Technical College Law Enforcement Academy graduates on October 7.

Down Larson, of Menomonie, is one of 20 students who graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Law Enforcement Academy Thursday. Each year the college offers three law enforcement academies, two jail academies and graduates about 100 students.

Eric Anderson, criminal justice director for CVTC, said even though all of these students have college credits of some sort – and many of them in criminal justice – the law enforcement academy is solely focused on context, scenario-based education and assessment.

“They are brand new, and they really haven’t had any experience in this regard, so we have a uniform requirement, a policy manual and they have to wear a duty belt daily to class,” Anderson said of some of the requirements. “It’s more structured, there are rules and it’s a full eight-hour day, Monday through Friday.”

Anderson also acknowledges the challenge for law enforcement right now.

“It’s the elephant in the room, and it’s not something we will avoid. It’s something they have to know about,” he said. “They have to expect to have some adversity, but they can’t get caught up in it.”

Academy students should be able to articulate what drives them to become an officer. Do they desire to serve the community and be a servant to the people? Anderson said students’ intent gives him a good idea if they are getting into the profession for the right reason.

And thankfully, Anderson doesn’t meet many students who get this far and don’t have compassion, understanding and the drive to protect.

Down Larson, 20, is ready for her future with Eau Claire Police Department. She was the class speaker during the event and expressed her appreciation for her classmates and her education at CVTC.

“It was apparent to our class that you wanted us to be successful in our careers,” she said, addressing instructors. “As a class, we wouldn’t be here today without the help, guidance and teaching.”

Down Larson also expressed gratitude to her fellow graduates and their families.

“I think everyone can agree with me: We have truly become a small, tight-knit family. We have created so many memories together,” Down Larson said. “After today, we will respond to horrific tragedies, domestics, car crashes, civil disputes and many more. It’s important to remember the people who stand here with you today. Please lean on each other throughout your careers.”

Down Larson knew she wanted to go into criminal justice during her senior year of high school. She went on a couple of ride-alongs with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and “tagged along with a search warrant in Chippewa County.” She also spent a day with a Homeland Security Agent in the Twin Cities.

“After all of these experiences, I instantly knew that law enforcement was the career for me,” she said. “I wanted a job where I could communicate with others, help people, serve and be a part of my community.”

Anderson is proud of CVTC’s law enforcement academy graduates. He cares about them and wants them to succeed – not just now but throughout their career.

“You’re not going to make a million dollars in this job,” Anderson said. “As a matter of fact, you are going to pay for it in many different ways – with family and health issues. It takes a real toll on your body and your mind.

“I know they know what they are signing on for. They have this internal desire to be a servant to their community and accept all drawbacks. It takes a certain kind of person to take that on. I give credit to those who are here.”

