CVTC one of just 17 safety licensers in U.S., helps local drone operators take off

Hartl was interested in the TRUST certification and completing the commercial course to potentially use his drone to make extra spending money.

“I like photography – that’s mostly what drones are used for – and I like radio-controlled stuff,” Hartl said. “With a license, I can make some money on the side.

“And I’m basically a big kid. Growing up is for other people.”

Even before the TRUST test and certification, CVTC offered drone courses, said Shawn Creviston, instructor.

In 2017, CVTC was offering two classes, one day a week, with four drones. Today, Creviston teaches three classes, two days a week, with 13 drones.

“We want people to get used to the controls and all of the automated tools,” he said. “The whole point is to get smooth, clean shots while in flight. We’re looking at smoothness and accuracy. That takes some time to get used to.”

Hartl said he’s glad he obtained the TRUST recreational license and ended the summer with the commercial use course at CVTC.

“Shawn (Creviston) is so good. He will answer all questions and take his time doing it,” Hartl said. “Now, I can continue to record the progress of an addition to my cabin. I have a lot of pictures.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0