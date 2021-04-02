CVTC plans for increased campus activity in fall semester

Chippewa Valley Technical College has begun a transition toward a greater on-campus presence for students and employees by the start of the fall semester Aug. 30.

“Our campuses have remained open to serve our students during the past year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but much was scaled back, and alternative instruction methods developed whenever possible,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “While technology has allowed us to continue providing education and support services, we recognize the value of personal connectivity between our students, faculty, employees and the community. With this in mind, the fall semester will look more like the pre-COVID 19 pandemic days, though many precautions will still be in place.”

CVTC plans for pre-COVID delivery of courses, including shifting classes that were previously face-to-face or MyChoice back to in-person delivery instead of the alternative online method utilized over the past year, according to Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, vice president of instruction. CVTC will continue to offer online course and program options, as it did prior to COVID-19, to meet the needs of working adults.