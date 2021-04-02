CVTC plans for increased campus activity in fall semester

Chippewa Valley Technical College has begun a transition toward a greater on-campus presence for students and employees by the start of the fall semester Aug. 30.
“Our campuses have remained open to serve our students during the past year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but much was scaled back, and alternative instruction methods developed whenever possible,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “While technology has allowed us to continue providing education and support services, we recognize the value of personal connectivity between our students, faculty, employees and the community. With this in mind, the fall semester will look more like the pre-COVID 19 pandemic days, though many precautions will still be in place.”
CVTC plans for pre-COVID delivery of courses, including shifting classes that were previously face-to-face or MyChoice back to in-person delivery instead of the alternative online method utilized over the past year, according to Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, vice president of instruction. CVTC will continue to offer online course and program options, as it did prior to COVID-19, to meet the needs of working adults.
“Specific health guidance for the fall will be based upon state and local public health recommendations, such as mask mandates or ordinances,” Barker said. “All employees, students and guests should continue to self-assess their health and stay home if not feeling well. I am optimistic that together we will get there and be even better for the resilience, creativity, technology literacy, and drive we have obtained from this experience.”
CVTC staff members who have been working remotely will be transitioning back to on-campus work beginning in April, with plans for a full return by the start of the fall semester. CVTC facilities will be available for external use and rental beginning June 1, with safety guidelines adhered to, including masks and social distancing.
“Campuses will be more open for students and visitors,” said Kirk Moist, vice president of finance and facilities. “Barricades, ropes and tape that restricted access to certain areas are already being removed from many of the commons and seating areas throughout campus buildings.”
Temperature kiosks will be self-service after the close of the Spring semester, without door monitors, Moist added.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience during the past year as we made necessary changes to protect the health and safety of everyone who uses our facilities while still ensuring we were fulfilling our mission to improve the lives of students and meet the workforce needs of the region,” Barker said. “We are looking forward to the vibrant, positive atmosphere students and employees have long enjoyed as part of the CVTC family.”