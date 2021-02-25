CVTC students on hand at vaccination clinics

Chippewa Valley Technical College Nursing students are serving the community and gaining experience in direct patient contact by helping at an Eau Claire City-County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the spring semester.

One group of eight first-year students recently completed two weeks of service, at the clinic being held at Eau Claire North High School, while second-year students are continuing to help and more groups of students will soon be joining the effort, according to Gina Bloczynski, associate dean of nursing.

“Participation in the vaccination clinic was a clinical learning opportunity for these students,” Bloczynski said. “The students were paired with the vaccination clinic opportunity based on their course and clinical schedule. Students will continue to help at the clinic through the spring semester, and some will be able to help even after school is over in May on a volunteer basis.”

Nursing students are required to complete a certain number of hours in clinical settings like hospitals, nursing homes and clinics as part of their training, Bloczynski added. The vaccination clinic provides a perfect opportunity for the students to not only help complete the requirements but also assist with the community response to the pandemic.