David Wee: Andy Pafko, born February 25, 1921

His worst day in baseball preceded by one the worst day of my childhood. On Saturday, June 15, 1951, just six hours before the trading deadline, he and his wife Ellen had just sat down to supper at home in Chicago when the phone rang. Wid Matthews, General Manager of the Cubs, had called to say “We’ve traded you to the Dodgers.” Telling me this, Andy whacked the chair next to him. “Wham! It almost knocked me over. Ellen began to cry like a baby. It was my worst moment in baseball.” The next day it was my turn. I can still see the empty look on my father’s face as he handed me the peach sports section of the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune — the front-page story reported the Pafko trade. I wept, and I have never quite forgiven the Cubs. Neither has fate: since that trade Pafko played in three World Series, but the Cubs World Series drought endured for 65 years (I have privately labeled that torment The Curse of the Pafko Trade, and have guessed that it would endure as long as Pafko lived; sure enough, Pafko lived until 2013, and three years later the Cubs finally reached a World Series).