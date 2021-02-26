DCHD advises maintaining COVID-19 precautions

The Dunn County Health Department (DCHD) strongly advises mask-wearing by everyone anytime they are outside of their home and around other people, particularly when social distancing is difficult. Masks should be worn properly and consistently to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While there is progress being made in vaccinating, only about five percent of Dunn County residents are fully vaccinated; very far from the 75-85% of people needed to have “herd immunity” preventing community transmission. With new and more contagious strains of the virus circulating, we must continue to follow the guidance of health care experts.

The DCHD recommends that people wear masks properly anytime they are outside of their home and around other people. The data show that it works to reduce community transmission and keep folks healthy.

CDC guidance documents state that, “Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to reduce their risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.”

In addition to consistently and correctly wearing masks, everyone should continue to take these important steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Stay at least 6 feet (at least 2 arm lengths) away from others who do not live with you

Avoid crowds

Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces

Stay home when you are sick

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (or use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol)

Get vaccinated when the vaccine is available to you

Get tested if you have signs or symptoms of COVID-19, or if you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

