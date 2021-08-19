Death investigation underway in Menomonie

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at approximately 6:04 am, EMS was requested to a residence in the City of Menomonie for an unresponsive female. The 36-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner. The female was later identified as Tricia Chapek.

The cause of death is unknown at the date of this release and will be determined at a later date by the Dunn County Medical Examiner after the completion of a full autopsy and toxicology exam.

During the course of the investigation, the MPD arrested three individuals for drug related charges. The individuals were identified as Clinton Manuell, Rebecca Barbeau and Randy Johnson. All three are currently being held in the Dunn County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation. The MPD is being assisted by the UW-Stout Police Department, Menomonie Fire Department, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0