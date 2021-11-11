 Skip to main content
Deer from farm tests positive for CWD in Eau Claire County

CWD 2

A forested location in northern Minnesota near Hines is a hot spot for chronic wasting disease after a farmer reportedly dumped carcasses of infected deer.

 Dan Gunderson, MPR News

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirms that a white-tailed deer from an Eau Claire County hunt ranch has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). Positive samples from a 3-year-old buck were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The herd of approximately 15 deer is under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff. The ranch was confirmed to have received the deer from a Waukesha County deer farm, which also has been placed under quarantine.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

More information about CWD can be found at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/ChronicWastingDisease.aspx

