DHS: Multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium includes Wisconsin

Current public health data indicates that pre-packaged salad greens produced by BrightFarms, Inc. of Rochelle, Illinois are the source of a Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in Wisconsin and Illinois. Nine people are infected with one hospitalization (four in Wisconsin, five in Illinois). Illnesses started between June 10 to June 15.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, and local health departments are involved in an ongoing investigation of an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium.

“At this time, DHS urges consumers not to purchase, eat, or serve BrightFarms branded pre-packaged salad greens,” says DHS Communicable Diseases Supervisor Ryan Wozniak. “Consumers and food service establishments who have BrightFarms salad greens with any ‘best-by’ date should not eat, serve or sell any of the recalled products.”