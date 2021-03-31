DHS: Third variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in state

On March 25, 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and laboratory partners confirmed a third variant strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Wisconsin. This variant strain, referred to as P.1, differs from variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, which have both previously been confirmed in Wisconsin.

The newest variant, P.1, was first discovered in four travelers from Brazil who were tested at an airport near Tokyo, Japan, in early January. According to epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers have found that this new strain, similar to B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. However, this variant has unique mutations that may affect the ability of antibodies, generated through previous COVID-19 infection or through vaccination, to recognize and fight off the virus. This means variant P.1 may be able to more easily infect people.

In Wisconsin, strain P.1 was confirmed through ongoing surveillance and whole-genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation. We can expect additional new variants of the virus to occur over time.