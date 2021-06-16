 Skip to main content
DHS to ramp down operations of community-based vaccination clinics
DHS to ramp down operations of community-based vaccination clinics

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the six DHS community-based vaccination clinics will gradually reduce hours of operation starting June 14. These locations include clinics in Barron County, Douglas County, La Crosse County, Marathon County, Racine County, and Rock County.

“Standing up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort—and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated. We have said this many times before and it still remains true—our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible.”

