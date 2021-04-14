Disability Rights Wisconsin seeks candidates for Board of Directors

Disability Rights Wisconsin is seeking energetic and passionate people dedicated to the cause of disability rights to join our Board of Directors.

Our organization embodies values that inform our dedication to ending abuse and discrimination against people with disabilities everywhere. We strive to create and maintain a welcoming and inclusive environment for individuals with diverse backgrounds, especially those at the intersection of disability and marginalized and historically oppressed identities.

If you find that you share our values and commitment to disability rights, come share your skills and experience with us!

Members of the Board engage in DRW’s long-term goal setting, help build community networks, and act as positive ambassadors to create a welcoming environment. As part of the Board of Directors, our expectations are simple: