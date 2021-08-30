Discover 4-H and fun for families

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization—empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. Over the course of six weeks this fall, beginning on Thursday, October 7, any family with children in Kindergarten through 4th grade can get a super fun introduction to 4-H through the cooperation of 4-H educators in Chippewa, Dunn, & Eau Claire Counties. The program will be conducted on six consecutive Thursdays at 6:30 PM. If that time does not work for you, activities can be completed on your own time. Registration is open now through September 15.

Families sign up for the program and receive supplies for six 4-H learning activities. The learning activities can be done together while in person on October 7 and November 11 and the remaining nights via Zoom at 6:30 PM on Thursdays. Families also have the opportunity to complete the projects at their own convenience. Families sign up by September 15 via a simple online sign up using this link: https://bit.ly/2VQPTEH. The cost of the program is just $10 per youth. Families will be invoiced the program fee after completing the program registration and payment is due September 22. Registration will be limited to the first one hundred participants.