DNR accepting entries for 2023 State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker contest

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.

Now in its 32nd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private and parochial schools or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on animals, plants or outdoor activities in Wisconsin.

"The admission sticker design contest is a fantastic opportunity for Wisconsin's high school students to showcase their artwork. The winning design will be displayed on hundreds of thousands of vehicles," said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director. "We are grateful for all of the students who submit artwork, and I am looking forward to seeing the winning design."

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

Materials for the 2023 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30, 2022.

Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design and past sticker design winners are available at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/designcontest

