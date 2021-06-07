DNR accepting entries for the 2022 stamp design contests

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting artwork entries for the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp design contests. The winning art will appear on the 2022 Wisconsin Wild Turkey Stamp.

Every year, local artists from around Wisconsin compete for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on the Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Wisconsin Waterfowl stamps.

The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15. Judging will take place in a closed session at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo on Aug. 28 in Oshkosh.

"This is a unique opportunity for Wisconsin artists to showcase your artwork statewide, while also promoting wildlife management,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Assistant Upland Ecologist.

For many years, Wisconsin's wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp programs have been providing opportunities for wildlife and habitat management, with efforts directed toward key species. Turkey, pheasant and waterfowl hunters are required to purchase a species-specific stamp to legally harvest these game birds in Wisconsin.

Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects.