DNR angler recruitment grants' deadline approaching

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Grant applications now through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022.

The Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Grant Program provides financial assistance to partners who support the angling community through local fishing programs and activities.

Eligible Applicants Include:

• Wisconsin counties, towns, villages and cities

• Wisconsin universities, colleges and technical schools

• Wisconsin governmental units, as defined in s. 66.299, Wis. Stats.

• Wisconsin tribes

• Wisconsin school districts

• Community-based organizations (nature centers, social service agencies, public health centers - particularly those that serve communities of color)

• Food security and local foods organizations

• Conservation organizations (local rod and gun clubs, sporting organizations, local chapters, and national organizations)

Grants aid in enhancing angler education programs at schools, increasing fly-fishing classes for women and veterans, helping to train anglers who are disabled and building capacity for fishing programs at camps. Funding can also aid in the creation of family and youth angler programs at community and recreation centers.

Grant funding is provided through the Dingell-Johnson Sportfish Restoration Act, a federal aid program supported by taxes on fishing equipment and motorboat fuel. This grant will be administered as a reimbursement program.

Apply by visiting the DNR’s Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Grant Program webpage here.

Grant Cycles, Priorities

Grant cycles are for two years, and funding is available to the recipient when a grant agreement is signed by all parties, approximately one year after the application is submitted. Only expenses incurred after the grant agreement is signed will be covered as a reimbursement grant. Available funding totals $75,000 with a cap of $15,000 per grant.

Programs or projects that concentrate on underrepresented groups in the fishing community are strongly encouraged to apply. Programs for other adults who are new to fishing and youth programs spanning longer than one-day events will also be considered.

