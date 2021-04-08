DNR announces winners of 2021 "Keep Wildlife Wild" poster contest

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is pleased to announce the winners of the third annual Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest. Submitted by fourth through sixth graders around the state, each poster helps spread the word about our shared role in keeping all wildlife healthy, and most importantly, wild.

During the warmer months of spring and summer, the frequency of human-wildlife encounters increases, especially those involving young wild animals. While most of these encounters are harmless, there are times when well-intentioned people interfere in wildlife situations because they incorrectly assume a young animal is orphaned.

The Keep Wildlife Wild initiative began in 2014 to provide information about wildlife species’ natural behaviors, tips on how to determine if a wild animal is truly orphaned and what to do if someone finds an animal that needs help. The poster contest is a fun way for kids to spread that message.

“We received about 130 poster designs from fourth, fifth and sixth graders across Wisconsin,” said Amanda Kamps, DNR Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist. “It was a fun and challenging task to narrow down the winners for each grade. The level of artistic ability and creativity of the students is incredible, and we look forward to highlighting these talented young artists.”