DNR: Be aware of blue-green algae risks at beaches

• Do not boat, water ski, etc., over such water (people can be exposed through inhalation).

• Do not let children play with scum layers, even from shore.

• Do not let pets or livestock swim in, or drink, waters experiencing blue-green algae blooms.

• Always take a shower after encountering any surface water (whether or not a blue-green algae bloom appears to be present; surface waters may contain other species of potentially harmful bacteria and viruses).

• Try to avoid swallowing lake water, no matter how clean it looks, since it may have bacteria, viruses, or parasites in it that could make you sick.

KEEP PETS SAFE

Blue-green algae can have harmful effects on humans and pets. However, because dogs love to spend time in the water, they are not deterred by surface scum and often swallow a lot of water while swimming. If they consume large quantities of blue-green algae when they drink the water, and if those blue-green algae happen to be producing toxin(s), the animals can become very ill, and even die.